No. 5 Virginia Opens MASC Play at Home This Weekend

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. – The No. 5 Virginia men’s squash team (4-2) returns from the holidays to play two home matches this weekend at the McArthur Squash Center in Charlottesville, Va. On Saturday (Jan. 18), UVA will open MASC play against Dickinson (3-11) at 1 p.m. Virginia closes the weekend on Senior Day, taking on No. 7 Drexel (6-3) on Sunday (Jan. 19) at 12 p.m.

Admission is free for all home matches.

HOW TO FOLLOW

Live scoring and live streams will be available for the matches

Saturday will be a five-court system

Sunday will be a three-court system

CAVALIER NOTES

Virginia moved up to No. 5 in the latest CSA team rankings

Sunday’s Match against Drexel has been named the “CSA Men’s Match of the Week.” Each week, the CSA selects a standout match that showcases the competition, spirit, skill, and sportsmanship of college squash. The goal is to highlight squash programs, to bring attention to incredible contests, and promote the sport to a wider audience

This is Virginia’s first match since Dec. 7. The Cavaliers finished 2024 with a 6-3 win at No. 12 Dartmouth

Freshmen Ewan Harris and Juan Jose Torres Lara lead the Cavaliers going into the weekend with a 4-1 record. Senior Evan Hajek, sophomore Dylan Moran, and freshman Nathan Rosenzwieg are 4-2

Sunday’s match against Drexel will be the last home match of the season for the Cavaliers

Virginia is 8-1 all-time against Dickinson

Virginia is 3-8 all-time against Drexel

UP NEXT