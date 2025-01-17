Virginia Cavaliers Official Athletic Site
No. 6 Virginia Plays Final Home Matches of Season This Weekend

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. – The No. 6 Virginia women’s squash team (4-3, 0-1 MASC) will play two home matches this weekend at the McArthur Squash Center in Charlottesville, Va. On Saturday (Jan. 18), UVA faces off against No. 21 Dickinson (7-7) at 1 p.m. Virginia finishes the weekend on Senior Day, taking on No. 10 Drexel (5-4) on Sunday (Jan. 19) at 12 p.m.

Admission is free for all home matches.

HOW TO FOLLOW

  • Live scoring and live streams will be available for the matches
  • Saturday will be a five-court system
  • Sunday will be a three-court system

CAVALIER NOTES

  • The Cavaliers opened MASC play Monday night (Jan. 13), falling 6-3 at No. 5 Stanford
  • Freshman Claire Pellegrino comes into the weekend with a perfect 6-0 record. Senior Maureen Foley, junior Lina Tammam, and sophomore Clare Minnis are 4-2
  • Sunday’s match against Drexel will be the final home match of the season for the Cavaliers
  • Virginia is 9-0 all-time against Dickinson
  • Virginia is 3-7 all-time against Drexel, winning the last three matches against the Dragons

UP NEXT

  • Select members of the team will play in the CSA Individual Championships in New York next week from Jan. 25-28

