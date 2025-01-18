Cavaliers Close Out Strong Weekend at Virginia Tech Invitational

BLACKSBURG, Va. — The Virginia men’s and women’s track and field program closed out a strong weekend of competition at the Virginia Tech Invitational on Saturday (Jan.18). The Cavaliers set 10 new personal bests and eight season bests in route to nine moves on Virginia’s all-time record list over the course of the two-day meet at Rector Field House. From the Field

After a sixth-place finish in the women’s weight throw on the first day one, Estel Valeanu won the women’s shot put competition with her fifth-round throw of 15.91m/52-4.50. Valeanu added her name to the record books as her mark ranks eighth all-time in program history.

Just behind Valeanu was teammate Janae Profit in second place with her mark of 14.85m/48-8.75.

Virginia had four athletes finish in the top 10 in the women’s shot put competition including Brooke Lumpkin (14.28m/46-10.25, 6th), Theresa Breckley (13.35m/43-9.75, 9th), Profit and Valeanu.

In his Virginia debut, Caleb Holman added his name to the record books on his second trip down the runway in the men’s triple jump. Holman leapt out 15.67m/51-6 to finish third overall and second among collegiate athletes.

Holman’s mark ranks eighth all-time in program history and second on Virginia’s all-time freshman list.

Lily Hulland secured the win in the women’s triple jump when she jumped out 12.77m/41-10.75 on her sixth and final attempt while her teammate, Lauren Yeboah-Kodie finished in fourth place with her mark of 12.32m/40-5.

Strength on the Track

Virginia showed its speed in the sprints as Ariel Fletcher (56.16, 3rd), Emily Alexandru (56.81, 5th) and Brooke’Lyn Drakeford (57.47, 6th) were among the top finishers in the women’s 400-meter dash. Drakeford recorded a season best time in the event.

In the men’s 400-meters, Alex Sherman raced to a season-best 47.41 to secure the win while his teammate Gage Gose rounded out the top 10 finishers with his time of 49.10.

Annie Jackson and Ella Woehlcke went 1-2 in the women’s 800-meters crossing the line in 2:10.61 and 2:11.52 respectively. Amelia Maughan finished in sixth place with her time in 2:15.98.

Evans White IV finished runner-up in the men’s 200-meter dash clocking 21.59, just .07 off his indoor personal best of 21.52. Jaden Lyons (22.21) and Peter Djan (22.78) completed the Cavalier top finishers in sixth and 11th place.

The 4×400-meter relays closed out the weekend as the women’s quartet combined efforts to finish runner-up in a season-best time of 3:46.14.

Setting a High Bar

In the women’s high jump, a trio of Cavaliers in Carly Tarentino, Celia Rifaterra and Grace Flynn recorded top five finishes.

Not far off her indoor personal best of 1.80m/5-10.75, Tarentino cleared 1.76m/5-9.25 on her second attempt at the height to secure the win. She attempted 1.81m/5-11.25 but was unsuccessful after three goes at the bar.

In her season debut, Rifaterra finished runner-up to her teammate clearing 1.71m/5-7.25 on her first attempt at the height. Rounding out the top five finishers was Flynn in fifth place. After clearing her opening height of 1.61m/5-3.25, Flynn cleared 1.66m/5-5.25 on her second attempt.

Samantha Romano cleared a season best 4.11m/13-5.75 to finish sixth in the women’s pole vault competition.

From Director of Cross Country & Track & Field Vin Lananna:



From Director of Cross Country & Track & Field Vin Lananna:

“This weekend was an awesome showing from our hurdles, jumps and throws groups. From Jeremiah Nubbe breaking the Virginia record and ACC record in the men’s weight throw to our strong contingent of hurdlers and jumpers putting up multiple personal bests, season bests and program top 10 times and marks.”

Up Next

The Cavaliers will travel to Philadelphia to compete at the Penn 10 Elite meet hosted by the University of Pennsylvania at the Ott Center for Track and Field on Saturday, Jan. 25.