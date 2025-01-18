No. 5 Virginia Sweeps Dickinson 9-0 in MASC Opener

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. – The No. 5 Virginia men’s squash team (5-2, 1-0 MASC) swept Dickinson (3-12, 0-1 MASC) 9-0 on Saturday (Jan. 18) in their MASC opener at the McArthur Squash Center in Charlottesville, Va.
The Cavaliers won by 3-0 scores on all ten courts against Dickinson, including the exhibition court.
Senior Petr Nohel and junior Patrick Keller both picked up their first wins of the season, winning by 3-0 scores at four and eight.
The win over Dickinson is the second sweep of the season for the Cavaliers, who also swept No. 21 Chatham at home on Nov. 24.
Saturday’s match was Virginia’s first contest since Dec. 7.
MATCH NOTES
- Virginia improves to 9-1 all-time against Dickinson
- Freshman Juan Jose Torres Lara improved to 5-1 on the season. Senior Evan Hajek improved to 5-2
UP NEXT
- The Cavaliers will play their final home match of the season on Senior Day on Sunday (Jan. 19), taking on No. 7 Drexel at 12 p.m. in the CSA Men’s Match of the Week
#5 Virginia 9, Dickinson 0
1 | Karim Elbarbary (VA) def. Joe Smythe (DIC) 11-8, 11-9, 11-5
2 | Juan Jose Torres Lara (VA) def. Omar Ali (DIC) 11-7, 11-1, 11-6
3 | Maxwell Velazquez (VA) def. Owen Buroker (DIC) 11-5, 11-4, 11-8
4 | Petr Nohel (VA) def. Noah George (DIC) 11-7, 11-4, 11-7
5 | Evan Hajek (VA) def. William Krizek (DIC) 11-1, 11-4, 11-6
6 | CJ Baldini (VA) def. Samuel Knipp (DIC) 11-2, 11-4, 11-6
7 | Charles Braff (VA) def. Aidan Ray (DIC) 11-1, 11-3, 11-4
8 | Patrick Keller (VA) def. Cormac Sullivan (DIC) 11-9, 11-2, 11-4
9 | Isaac Mitchell (VA) def. George Vollmer V (DIC) 11-5, 11-2, 11-5
Exh | Ewan Harris (VA) def. Menghou Du (DIC) 11-1, 11-3, 11-2