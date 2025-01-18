No. 5 Virginia Sweeps Dickinson 9-0 in MASC Opener

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. – The No. 5 Virginia men’s squash team (5-2, 1-0 MASC) swept Dickinson (3-12, 0-1 MASC) 9-0 on Saturday (Jan. 18) in their MASC opener at the McArthur Squash Center in Charlottesville, Va.

The Cavaliers won by 3-0 scores on all ten courts against Dickinson, including the exhibition court.

Senior Petr Nohel and junior Patrick Keller both picked up their first wins of the season, winning by 3-0 scores at four and eight.

The win over Dickinson is the second sweep of the season for the Cavaliers, who also swept No. 21 Chatham at home on Nov. 24.

Saturday’s match was Virginia’s first contest since Dec. 7.

MATCH NOTES

Virginia improves to 9-1 all-time against Dickinson

Freshman Juan Jose Torres Lara improved to 5-1 on the season. Senior Evan Hajek improved to 5-2

UP NEXT