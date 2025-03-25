Karim Elbarbary Captures MASC Player of the Year Honor

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. – Virginia men’s squash graduate student Karim Elbarbary has been named the 2024-25 MASC Men’s Player of the Year in honors announced Tuesday (March 25) by the Mid-Atlantic Squash Conference.

A graduate transfer from Princeton, Elbarbary is the third-ever member of the men’s squash program to take home player of the year honors, joining Omar El Torkey and Aly Hussein. He finished 9-7 this season, playing every match at the top of the ladder. He competed in the Pool Trophy (CSA A-Division) for the third time in his career, advancing to the quarterfinals.

Elbarbary went undefeated at the 2025 MASC Championships, winning all three of his matches. He recorded a five-match win steak from January 18 to February 9. He also helped Virginia finish within the top 8 of the final collegiate rankings for the fifth straight year.