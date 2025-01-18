No. 6 Virginia Tops No. 21 Dickinson 7-0 on Senior Day

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. – The No. 6 Virginia women’s squash team (5-3, 1-1 MASC) swept No. 21 Dickinson (7-8, 0-1 MASC) 7-0 on Saturday (Jan. 18) on Senior Day at the McArthur Squash Center in Charlottesville, Va.

The teams only played on seven courts due to a limited roster for Dickinson.

The Cavaliers won by 3-0 scores on six of the seven courts, including dominant performances by senior Caroline Pellegrino at four and freshman Anna Shumway at six.

Freshman Maria Min had the most competitive match of the day, winning 11-6, 11-9, 6-11, 11-7 at one.

The win over Dickinson is the fourth sweep of the season for the Cavaliers. Virginia also swept No. 9 Columbia, No. 25 Chatham, and No. 11 Dartmouth earlier in the season.

MATCH NOTES

Virginia improves to 10-0 all-time against Dickinson

Sophomore Clare Minnis improves to 5-1 on the season. Senior Eliza Mills, senior Annabelle MacTaggart, and Anna Shumway improve to 2-0

UP NEXT