Women's Tennis
. Women's Tennis

No. 9 Virginia Sweeps JMU 7-0

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. –  The No. 9 Virginia women’s tennis team cruised to a 7-0 win over James Madison on Saturday (Jan. 18) at the Boar’s Head Sports Club in Charlottesville, Va.

The Cavaliers (3-0) won all six singles matches in straight sets against the Dukes (0-3).

Graduate student Sara Ziodato had a dominant performance on court three, winning 6-1, 6-0 against Sophie Williams. Senior Elaine Chervinsky and freshman Martina Genis Salas both coasted to 6-1, 6-3 wins on courts one and four.

Annabelle Xu had the most competitive match of the day, winning 6-4, 7-5 on court two against Daria Munteanu.

Freshman Isabelle Lacy made her collegiate debut for the Cavaliers, picking up a 6-2, 6-2 win over Hope Moulin on court six.

NEXT UP

  • The Cavaliers return home on Monday (Jan. 20), taking on No. 6 North Carolina at 1 p.m. in a non-conference matchup at the Boar’s Head

#9 Virginia 7, James Madison 0
Singles competition

  1. #34 Elaine Chervinsky (VA) def. Elena Kraleva (JMU) 6-1, 6-3
  2. #32 Annabelle Xu (VA) def. Daria Munteanu (JMU) 6-4, 7-5
  3. #51 Sara Ziodato (VA) def. Sophie Williams (JMU) 6-1, 6-0
  4. #94 Martina Genis Salas (VA) def. Ines Oliveira (JMU) 6-1, 6-3
  5. Melodie Collard (VA) def. Mia Saveljic (JMU) 7-5, 6-0
  6. Isabelle Lacy (VA) def. Hope Moulin (JMU) 6-2, 6-2

Doubles competition

  1. #2 Elaine Chervinsky/Melodie Collard (VA) def. Ines Oliveira/Sophie Williams (JMU) 6-0
  2. #27 Annabelle Xu/Martina Genis Salas (VA) def. Elena Kraleva/Mia Saveljic (JMU) 6-4
  3. Sara Ziodato/Karolina Kozakova (VA) def. Daria Munteanu/Corinna Rietmann (JMU) 6-4

Order of finish: Doubles (1,2,3); Singles (3,1,4,5,6,2)

T-2:38 A-121

