No. 9 Virginia Sweeps JMU 7-0

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. – The No. 9 Virginia women’s tennis team cruised to a 7-0 win over James Madison on Saturday (Jan. 18) at the Boar’s Head Sports Club in Charlottesville, Va.

The Cavaliers (3-0) won all six singles matches in straight sets against the Dukes (0-3).

Graduate student Sara Ziodato had a dominant performance on court three, winning 6-1, 6-0 against Sophie Williams. Senior Elaine Chervinsky and freshman Martina Genis Salas both coasted to 6-1, 6-3 wins on courts one and four.

Annabelle Xu had the most competitive match of the day, winning 6-4, 7-5 on court two against Daria Munteanu.

Freshman Isabelle Lacy made her collegiate debut for the Cavaliers, picking up a 6-2, 6-2 win over Hope Moulin on court six.

