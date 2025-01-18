No. 9 Virginia Sweeps JMU 7-0

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. – The No. 9 Virginia women’s tennis team cruised to a 7-0 win over James Madison on Saturday (Jan. 18) at the Boar’s Head Sports Club in Charlottesville, Va.
The Cavaliers (3-0) won all six singles matches in straight sets against the Dukes (0-3).
Graduate student Sara Ziodato had a dominant performance on court three, winning 6-1, 6-0 against Sophie Williams. Senior Elaine Chervinsky and freshman Martina Genis Salas both coasted to 6-1, 6-3 wins on courts one and four.
Annabelle Xu had the most competitive match of the day, winning 6-4, 7-5 on court two against Daria Munteanu.
Freshman Isabelle Lacy made her collegiate debut for the Cavaliers, picking up a 6-2, 6-2 win over Hope Moulin on court six.
NEXT UP
- The Cavaliers return home on Monday (Jan. 20), taking on No. 6 North Carolina at 1 p.m. in a non-conference matchup at the Boar’s Head
#9 Virginia 7, James Madison 0
Singles competition
- #34 Elaine Chervinsky (VA) def. Elena Kraleva (JMU) 6-1, 6-3
- #32 Annabelle Xu (VA) def. Daria Munteanu (JMU) 6-4, 7-5
- #51 Sara Ziodato (VA) def. Sophie Williams (JMU) 6-1, 6-0
- #94 Martina Genis Salas (VA) def. Ines Oliveira (JMU) 6-1, 6-3
- Melodie Collard (VA) def. Mia Saveljic (JMU) 7-5, 6-0
- Isabelle Lacy (VA) def. Hope Moulin (JMU) 6-2, 6-2
Doubles competition
- #2 Elaine Chervinsky/Melodie Collard (VA) def. Ines Oliveira/Sophie Williams (JMU) 6-0
- #27 Annabelle Xu/Martina Genis Salas (VA) def. Elena Kraleva/Mia Saveljic (JMU) 6-4
- Sara Ziodato/Karolina Kozakova (VA) def. Daria Munteanu/Corinna Rietmann (JMU) 6-4
Order of finish: Doubles (1,2,3); Singles (3,1,4,5,6,2)
T-2:38 A-121