No. 6 Virginia Wins 8-1 Against MASC Rival Drexel

CHARLOTTESVILLE, VA. – The No. 6 Virginia women’s squash team (6-3, 2-1 MASC) picked up an 8-1 victory against No. 10 Drexel (6-5, 3-1 MASC) on Sunday (Jan. 19) at the McArthur Squash Center in Charlottesville, Va.

Virginia won six of the nine matches by 3-0 scores. Freshman Maria Min came back from an 0-2 deficit in her match at No. 3 to win 3-2. Drexel picked up its lone point at the No. 6 slot.

FROM ASSISTANT COACH RODRIGO PORRAS

“Today, the whole team was clinical in their performance. With six matches won 3-0, a good battle from Maria Moya, and a gutsy comeback from 0-2 from Maria Min, this team finished the weekend on a high note. This win gives us good momentum for three solid weeks of training before our conference championship. What a great win to close out home matches this season!”

MATCH NOTES

This was Virginia’s first time defeating Drexel at the McArthur Squash Center. The Dragons won the first seven meetings between the two teams, with UVA winning for the first time at the 2023 CSA Squash Team National Championships. UVA has won the last four match-ups

Virginia’s previous best score against Drexel was 6-3 during the regular-season meeting last season. Drexel’s most dominant wins were a pair of 7-2 finals in 2020 and 2021

Drexel has defeated Virginia in three of the last four Mid-Atlantic Squash Conference Championship finals

Freshman Claire Pellegrino improved to 7-0 to start her Cavalier career with her win at No. 9

Grad students Maria Moya and Meagan Best both picked up victories in their final home matches of their careers. Moya, who missed most of last season with an injury, had not played a home match since Feb. 5, 2023, which was also against Drexel

UP NEXT

Select players will compete in the CSA Individual Championships, being held Jan. 25-28 in New York City

Official selections will be announced early this coming week

#6 Virginia 8, #10 Drexel 1

1 | Meagan Best (VA) def. Moa Bonnemark (DREX) 11-3, 11-4, 11-1

2 | Lina Tammam (VA) def. Emma Bartley (DREX) 11-1, 11-5, 11-2

3 | Maria Min (VA) def. Dina Rosli (DREX) 8-11, 5-11, 11-7, 13-11, 11-6

4 | Maria Moya (VA) def. Emi Falconi (DREX) 11-6, 9-11, 13-11, 11-6

5 | Maryam Mian (VA) def. Lydia Robinson (DREX) 11-6, 11-7, 11-9

6 | Awande Malinga (DREX) def. Maureen Foley (VA) 11-9, 12-10, 5-11, 11-8

7 | Clare Minnis (VA) def. Lijana Sultana (DREX) 11-6, 13-11, 11-9

8 | Nina Hashmi (VA) def. Ariyan Irani (DRE) 11-7, 11-8, 11-7

9 | Claire Pellegrino (VA) def. Claudia Adam (DREX) 11-8, 11-2, 11-4

10 | Nili Sprecher (VA) def. Eveli Malk (DREX) 11-5, 11-8, 7-11, 11-3