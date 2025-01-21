Nubbe Earns ACC Field Athlete of the Week Honors

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. — The Atlantic Coast Conference announced Tuesday (Jan. 21) that Jeremiah Nubbe of the Virginia track and field team earned ACC Men’s Field Athlete of the Week after a record setting weekend at the Virginia Tech Invitational.

In his Virginia debut, Jeremiah Nubbe garnered ACC Men’s Field Athlete of the Week honors for the first time this season and of his career for his outstanding performance in the men’s weight throw at the Virginia Tech Invitational in Blacksburg, Va. The Yelm, Wash., native came to Virginia by way of Texas where he was a Big 12 Champion and All-American for the Longhorns.

In the men’s weight throw competition, Nubbe launched himself to the top of the leaderboard with a new personal best mark of 23.94m/78-6.50. Not discouraged by a first-round foul, Nubbe brought the energy on his second appearance in the ring to break the Virginia school record and ACC indoor record in the event. The previous program record was held by Jordan Young at 22.92m/75-2.5 from a decade ago. The indoor conference record previously held by Josh Davis of NC State stood at 23.83m/78-2.25 from 2018. His mark of 23.94m/78-6.50 ranks first in the ACC and third in the NCAA so far this season. He also led the Cavaliers to a 1-2-3 finish in the event with Keyandre Davis (20.44m/67-0.75) and John Fay (19.26m/63-2.25).