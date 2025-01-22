Three Cavaliers Earn Preseason All-America Recognition

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. – Midfielder Kate Galica and attackers Madison Alaimo and Jenna DiNardo were given Preseason All-America recognitions as announced Wednesday (Jan. 22) by USA Lacrosse Magazine.

Galica was named to the third team, while Alaimo and DiNardo were honorable mentions.

Preseason All-Americans are compiled by USA Lacrosse Magazine staff and contributors with consultation from college coaches.

All three players were named to the All-ACC Freshman Team last season, with Galica earning the ACC Freshman of the Year honors. Galica set the UVA single-season freshman record with 97 draw controls. Alaimo set the UVA singles-season freshman record with 27 assists while also scoring 17 goals. DiNardo scored at least one goal in 19 of the 20 games she played in last season, ranking third on the team in goals scored (39). Alaimo

The Cavaliers were voted No. 5 in USA Lacrosse Magazine’s 2025 Preseason Poll.

UVA begins its 2025 campaign on Friday, Feb. 7, when the team hosts Liberty at 4 p.m. at Klöckner Stadium.

