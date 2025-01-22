Virginia Takes Top VaSID Honors

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. – Virginia field hockey players Suze Leemans was named the VaSID Field Hockey State Co-Player of the Year, as announced Wednesday (Jan. 22) by the Virginia Sports Information Directors. Head coach Ole Keusgen was named the VaSID State Coach of the Year while Jans Croon was named the VaSID Defensive Player of the Year.
Croon, Leemans, Mia Abello and Meghen Hengerer were voted to All-State teams
This is the 12th time that a Cavalier has been named the VaSID State Player of the Year and the ninth time that UVA has earned the top coaching honor.
Co-Players of the Year: Suze Leemans – Virginia, Reagan Underwood – Liberty
Defensive Player of the Year: Jans Croon – Virginia
Rookie of the Year: Valen Luna Paratore – Richmond
Coach of the Year: Ole Keusgen – Virginia
First Team
Forward
Tuti Dell Anna – Liberty
Valen Luna Paratore – Richmond
Cassidy Strittmatter – JMU
Midfield
Clara Larripa – Richmond
Suze Leemans – Virginia
Alice Roeper – JMU
Reagan Underwood – Liberty
Defense
Jans Croon – Virginia
Dara Semmartin – Liberty
Goalkeeper
Sophia Mooldjik – Longwood
Second Team
Midfield
Mia Abello – Virginia
Lou Combrinck – Liberty
Meghen Hengerer – Virginia
Pyper Friedman – William & Mary
Defense
Sarah Beers – JMU
Alexa Derr – Richmond
Goalkeeper
Maddie George – William & Mary