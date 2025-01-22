Virginia Takes Top VaSID Honors

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. – Virginia field hockey players Suze Leemans was named the VaSID Field Hockey State Co-Player of the Year, as announced Wednesday (Jan. 22) by the Virginia Sports Information Directors. Head coach Ole Keusgen was named the VaSID State Coach of the Year while Jans Croon was named the VaSID Defensive Player of the Year.

Croon, Leemans, Mia Abello and Meghen Hengerer were voted to All-State teams

This is the 12th time that a Cavalier has been named the VaSID State Player of the Year and the ninth time that UVA has earned the top coaching honor.

Co-Players of the Year: Suze Leemans – Virginia, Reagan Underwood – Liberty

Defensive Player of the Year: Jans Croon – Virginia

Rookie of the Year: Valen Luna Paratore – Richmond

Coach of the Year: Ole Keusgen – Virginia

First Team

Forward

Tuti Dell Anna – Liberty

Valen Luna Paratore – Richmond

Cassidy Strittmatter – JMU

Midfield

Clara Larripa – Richmond

Suze Leemans – Virginia

Alice Roeper – JMU

Reagan Underwood – Liberty

Defense

Jans Croon – Virginia

Dara Semmartin – Liberty

Goalkeeper

Sophia Mooldjik – Longwood

Second Team

Midfield

Mia Abello – Virginia

Lou Combrinck – Liberty

Meghen Hengerer – Virginia

Pyper Friedman – William & Mary

Defense

Sarah Beers – JMU

Alexa Derr – Richmond