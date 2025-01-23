Bigham, Hylton Named Preseason All-ACC Selections

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. – Junior right-handed pitcher Eden Bigham and junior shortstop Jade Hylton were named to the preseason All-ACC team on Thursday (Jan. 23) it was announced by the league office following a vote of the league’s coaches.

In addition to Bigham and Hylton being named to the preseason All-ACC team, Virginia was picked to finish fifth in the conference standings. The Cavaliers finished fourth in the ACC last season with a 15-9 mark in conference play and after winning 7-of-8 series in conference play.

The Cavaliers duo has been a fixture on preseason Top 100 player lists with Softball America tabbing them No. 41 and No. 52, respectively, while D1Softball placed them Bigham at No. 39 and Hylton at No. 53. In addition, Bigham was named the No. 15 pitcher nationally, while Hylton was the third-ranked shortstop.

Bigham finished the season with 182 strikeouts which was second most in the ACC last season. She was named an All-ACC First Team selection and NFCA All-Region First Team selection. She posted a 2.44 ERA with a 16-8 record and three saves. She also posted nine complete games with six complete-game shutouts. She was twice named the ACC Player of the Week.

Hylton was also an All-ACC First Team selection and NFCA All-Region First Team selection after hitting at a .335 clip with 14 home runs and 41 RBI. She scored 37 runs and went 15-for-21 in steal attempts as Hylton led the Cavaliers in almost every offensive category. She led Virginia with 14 multiple-hit games and 10 multiple-RBI games, including hitting a grand slam and a two-run home run in a doubleheader sweep at No. 3 Duke to take the weekend series.

Virginia opens the 2025 season on at the Gamecock Invitational on Feb. 6. Season tickets are on sale now and can be purchased at UVATix.com.