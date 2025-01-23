Carnevale, Waters Named to WLL Rosters

NEW YORK – On Thursday morning, the Maybelline Women’s Lacrosse League announced its first title sponsorship and the inaugural four rosters set to compete in next month’s Championship Series.

Virginia women’s across alumna Katia Carnevale and current Cavalier assistant coach Caylee Waters have both been named to the 12-player roster for the Maryland Charm.

The WLL is just a few weeks away from its first competition in a fast-paced, Sixes-styled tournament right outside of Washington D.C. at the St. James facility in Springfield, Va., from Feb. 11-17. The 12-player rosters will compete in three round-robin games before the semifinals on Sunday, Feb. 16., and the title game on Monday, Feb. 17.

With the partnership with Maybelline New York, the league has been renamed the Maybelline Women’s Lacrosse League.

