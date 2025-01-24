Six Cavaliers Competing at CSA Individual Championships

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. – Six members of the Virginia men’s squash team will compete at the 2025 National Collegiate Individual Championships, which will be held Jan. 25-28 in New York, N.Y.
HOW TO FOLLOW
- All matches will be streamed on the College Squash Association YouTube Channel
- Live scoring will be available through ClubLocker
- Click here for the updated bracket and live scoring links
NOTES ON THE TOURNAMENT STRUCTURE
- The Pool Trophy is comprised of 32 players. The other brackets have 8 players
- Players who lose in the opening round will fall into a consolation bracket
- Semifinal matches of the Pool Trophy will be played on Monday with the final on Tuesday
- Semifinals and finals of the other brackets will be played on Sunday
POOL TROPHY
- Graduate student Karim Elbarbary, junior JP Tew, and freshman Juan Jose Torres Lara will be competing in the Pool Trophy bracket, the top draw of the tournament
- Elbarbary is the 8-seed and will open play on Saturday at 10:40 a.m., facing Neel Joshi of Harvard
- JP Tew will face Arav Bhagwati of Yale on Saturday at 10:40 a.m.
- Juan Jose Torres Lara squares off on Saturday against Benedek Takacs of Trinity at 10:40 a.m.
- This is Elbarbary’s third time competing in the top draw of the national championship. He advanced to the quarterfinals at Princeton in 2024
- This is Tew’s first time competing in the top draw of the national championship. He has competed in the Molloy Cup twice
- This is Torres Lara’s first time competing at the national championship
MOLLOY CUP
- Junior Maxwell Velazquez, sophomore Dylan Moran, and freshman Nathan Rosenzweig will be competing in the B-Division Molloy Cup brackets
- Velazquez will play in the east bracket, facing Antonio Mendes of Western Ontario on Saturday at 2:50 p.m.
- This is his second straight appearance at the Molloy Cup. He won the consolation final of the Molloy Cup South bracket last year
- Moran will play in the south bracket and face Imad Athar of Columbia on Saturday at 1:10 p.m.
- This is his first time competing at the national championship
- Rosenzweig will compete in the east bracket, taking on Sharan Punjabi of Franklin & on Saturday at 1:10 p.m.
- This is Rosenzweig’s first time competing at the national championship