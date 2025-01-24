Six Cavaliers Competing at CSA Individual Championships

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. – Six members of the Virginia men’s squash team will compete at the 2025 National Collegiate Individual Championships, which will be held Jan. 25-28 in New York, N.Y.

HOW TO FOLLOW

All matches will be streamed on the College Squash Association YouTube Channel

Live scoring will be available through ClubLocker

Click here for the updated bracket and live scoring links

NOTES ON THE TOURNAMENT STRUCTURE

The Pool Trophy is comprised of 32 players. The other brackets have 8 players

Players who lose in the opening round will fall into a consolation bracket

Semifinal matches of the Pool Trophy will be played on Monday with the final on Tuesday

Semifinals and finals of the other brackets will be played on Sunday

POOL TROPHY

Graduate student Karim Elbarbary, junior JP Tew, and freshman Juan Jose Torres Lara will be competing in the Pool Trophy bracket, the top draw of the tournament

Elbarbary is the 8-seed and will open play on Saturday at 10:40 a.m., facing Neel Joshi of Harvard

JP Tew will face Arav Bhagwati of Yale on Saturday at 10:40 a.m.

Juan Jose Torres Lara squares off on Saturday against Benedek Takacs of Trinity at 10:40 a.m.

This is Elbarbary’s third time competing in the top draw of the national championship. He advanced to the quarterfinals at Princeton in 2024

This is Tew’s first time competing in the top draw of the national championship. He has competed in the Molloy Cup twice

This is Torres Lara’s first time competing at the national championship

MOLLOY CUP