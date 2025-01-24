Six Cavaliers Playing at CSA Individual Championships

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. – Six members of the Virginia women’s squash team will compete at the 2025 National Collegiate Individual Championships, being held Jan. 25-28 in New York, N.Y.
HOW TO FOLLOW
- All matches will be streamed on the College Squash Association YouTube Channel
- Live scoring will be available through ClubLocker
- Click here for the updated bracket and live scoring links
NOTES ON THE TOURNAMENT STRUCTURE
- The Ramsay Cup is comprised of 32 players. The other brackets have 8 players
- Players who lose in the opening round will fall into a consolation bracket
- Semifinal matches of the Ramsay Cup will be played on Monday with the final on Tuesday
- Semifinals and finals of the other brackets will be played on Sunday
RAMSAY CUP
- Graduate student Meagan Best, junior Lina Tammam, grad student Maria Moya, and freshman Maria Min will be competing in the Ramsay Cup, the the top-tier bracket
- Best is the 7-seed and will open play on Saturday at 9:50 a.m., facing Anne Leakey of Dickinson
- This is her fourth time competing in the top tier of the championship. She was the 2022 Ramsay Cup Consolation Champion and made the semifinals in 2023
- Lina Tammam will face Marianna Dardon of Stanford on Saturday at 9:00 a.m.
- This is Tammam’s second time competing in the top draw of the national championship
- Maria Moya squares off on Saturday against Saran Nghiem of Harvard at 9:00 a.m.
- This is Moya’s first time competing in the top draw of the national championship. She advanced to the semifinal of her bracket in the Holleran Cup in 2022
- Maria Min will play on Saturday against Jana Safy of Trinity at 9:50 a.m.
- This is her first time competing at the national championship
HOLLERAN CUP
- Senior Maureen Foley and freshman Maryam Mian will be competing in the B-Division Holleran Cup
- Foley will play in the north bracket, facing Chelsea Cho of Dartmouth on Saturday at 12:20 p.m.
- This is Foley’s fourth time competing in the Holleran Cup. She was the consolation champion of her draw in 2023. She has earned a bid to the championship each year of her collegiate career
- Mian will play in the west bracket and face Quincy Cline of Amherst on Saturday at 2:00 p.m.
- This is her first time competing at the national championship