Six Cavaliers Playing at CSA Individual Championships

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. – Six members of the Virginia women’s squash team will compete at the 2025 National Collegiate Individual Championships, being held Jan. 25-28 in New York, N.Y.

HOW TO FOLLOW

All matches will be streamed on the College Squash Association YouTube Channel

Live scoring will be available through ClubLocker

Click here for the updated bracket and live scoring links

NOTES ON THE TOURNAMENT STRUCTURE

The Ramsay Cup is comprised of 32 players. The other brackets have 8 players

Players who lose in the opening round will fall into a consolation bracket

Semifinal matches of the Ramsay Cup will be played on Monday with the final on Tuesday

Semifinals and finals of the other brackets will be played on Sunday

RAMSAY CUP

Graduate student Meagan Best, junior Lina Tammam, grad student Maria Moya, and freshman Maria Min will be competing in the Ramsay Cup, the the top-tier bracket

Best is the 7-seed and will open play on Saturday at 9:50 a.m., facing Anne Leakey of Dickinson

This is her fourth time competing in the top tier of the championship. She was the 2022 Ramsay Cup Consolation Champion and made the semifinals in 2023

Lina Tammam will face Marianna Dardon of Stanford on Saturday at 9:00 a.m.

This is Tammam’s second time competing in the top draw of the national championship

Maria Moya squares off on Saturday against Saran Nghiem of Harvard at 9:00 a.m.

This is Moya’s first time competing in the top draw of the national championship. She advanced to the semifinal of her bracket in the Holleran Cup in 2022

Maria Min will play on Saturday against Jana Safy of Trinity at 9:50 a.m.

This is her first time competing at the national championship

HOLLERAN CUP