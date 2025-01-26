Dylan Moran Wins Molloy South Bracket

NEW YORK, N.Y. – Six members of the Virginia men’s squash team competed at the 2025 National Collegiate Individual Championships, held Jan. 25-28 in New York, N.Y.

Sophomore Dylan Moran won two matches on Sunday to win the south bracket of the B-Division Molloy Cup. In the final, Moran defeated Daniel Deverill of Western Ontario, winning 9-11, 4-11, 11-6, 11-7, 11-6. This was his first time competing at the national championship.

In the top tier Pool Trophy bracket, graduate student Karim Elbarbary reached the quarterfinals. He advanced by default to the round of 16 before winning 3-1 against Arav Bhagwait of Yale on Saturday. In the quarterfinals, his run came to an end, falling 11-6, 9-11, 11-6, 11-4 to Joachim Chuah of Trinity. This was Elbarbary’s third time competing in the top draw of the national championship.

Junior JP Tew and freshman Juan Jose Torres Lara also competed in the Pool Trophy bracket. Tew advanced to the round of 16 with a hard-fought 11-9, 9-11, 11-9, 5-11, 11-9 win over Zain Ahmed of Princeton on Saturday before falling in five games later in the day to Tad Carney of Yale. This was Tew’s first time competing in the top tier bracket.

Torres Lara also won his first match on Saturday, winning 12-10, 11-8, 11-3 against Yash Fadte of Rochester before dropping a tight match in the round of 16.

Senior Max Velazquez advanced to the semifinals of the east bracket of the Molloy Cup, downing Antonio Mendes of Western Ontario 9-11, 11-8, 11-4, 11-9. On Sunday, he lost a close battle to Dhirren Rajarathinam of Rochester in five games. This was the second straight appearance for Velazquez at the Molloy Cup. He won the consolation final of the Molloy Cup South bracket last year.

Freshman Nathan Rosenzweig competed in the north bracket of the Molloy Cup, falling in five games in his opening match.