Maryam Mian Wins Holleran West Bracket

NEW YORK, N.Y. – Six members of the Virginia women’s squash team competed at the 2025 National Collegiate Individual Championships, held Jan. 25-28 in New York, N.Y.

Freshman Maryam Mian won the west bracket of the B-Division Holleran Cup, winning two matches on Sunday to take the championship. She started the day with an 11-5, 8-11, 12-10, 13-11 win over Alysa Ali of Cornell in the semifinals before topping Molly Stoltz of Harvard 11-9, 7-11, 11-8, 3-11, 12-10 in the final.

Four Cavaliers competed in the top tier Ramsay Cup bracket. Graduate student Meagan Best advanced to the quarterfinals with two wins on Saturday, finishing the day with an 5-11, 11-7, 11-4, 11-8 victory over Franka Vidovic of Penn. On Sunday, she fell in a hard-fought match to Chan Sin Yuk of Columbia 5-11, 11-7, 16-14, 11-4. This was her fourth time competing in the top tier of the championship.

Graduate student Maria Moya, junior Lina Tammam, and freshman Maria Min each lost their opening match in the round of 32 in the Ramsay Cup on Saturday. In the consolation, Tammam advanced to the quarterfinals but lost to Aishwarya Khubchandani of Cornell in four games. This was Tammam’s second time competing in the top draw of the national championship.

Moya and Min lost in the round of 16 in the consolation bracket. This was Moya’s first time competing in the top tier bracket.

Senior Maureen Foley made her fourth straight appearance in the Holleran Cup. She fell in her opening match in the north bracket but won the consolation bracket for the second time in her collegiate career after her opponent withdrew from the final.