Wells Announces Addition Of Jake Hong To Coaching Staff

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. – Virginia volleyball head coach Shannon Wells announced the hiring of Jake Hong as an assistant coach on Monday (Jan. 27). Hong comes to Virginia after spending the last five seasons at Wake Forest.

“We are very excited to welcome Jake and his family to Charlottesville. Over the last 10 years that I’ve known Jake, I have continued to be impressed with the influence he has had in building programs to compete on the national level,” Wells said. “Over the last four years in the ACC, I’ve seen first-hand his ability to recruit great players and creating defensive game plans that stressed the best teams in our conference. Our program will feel an immediate impact when he gets to Grounds.”

During his time at Wake, Hong aided in the development of several players who earned All-ACC recognition, including Emma Farrell, who was named the conference’s Freshman of the Year in 2022. She was the first Wake Forest player to attain the honor since 2002.

Hong arrived at Wake after spending a season at Grand Canyon, where he helped the Lopes to a 24-6 record and a second-place finish in the WAC. Under his guidance, GCU’s Klaire Mitchell was named WAC Freshman of the Year in 2019.

Before his time with the Lopes, Hong spent two seasons at West Virginia. In 2017, Hong helped the Mountaineers collect 21 wins in a single season for the first time since 1991 and advanced to the postseason for the second time in program history, reaching the National Invitational Volleyball Championship (NIVC) Semifinals.

Hong came to West Virginia after spending four seasons at High Point (2013-16), aiding the Panthers to a 73-51 overall record, including back-to-back 20-win seasons in his last two years. He also helped HPU to its second-ever Big South Conference Championship, locking up a spot in the 2016 NCAA Tournament in his final season as a Panther. Hong coached 12 All-Big South performers, including the 2013 and 2015 Big South Freshman of the Year honorees. He also help produce one Big South Scholar-Athlete of the Year award winner during his tenure. Serving as the recruiting coordinator, he helped HPU land one of the Top 50 2015 classes in the country according to PrepVolleyball.com.

Prior to his four-year stint at High Point, Hong coached at the Santa Barbara Volleyball Club starting in 2004 and served as the director from 2010-13. He coached 30 players who went on to earn Division I scholarships, including Stanford All-American Carly Wopat. As head coach, Hong won four USA Junior National Medals and coached nine USA Junior National All-Tournament players.

Hong also volunteered for two seasons at UC Santa Barbara (2004-05), helping the Gauchos to back-to-back trips to the NCAA Tournament. Of note, the Gauchos advanced to the second round of the 2004 NCAA Tournament. He also assisted in coaching two All-Americans, Kristin Nelson and Janine Sandell, while at Santa Barbara.

Additionally, Hong spent two seasons as a volunteer at Cal Poly, where he coached five All-Big West players and helped the team reach the first round of the 2002 NCAA Tournament. While with the Mustangs, he also coached the women’s club volleyball team.

A native of San Jose, California, Hong earned his bachelor’s degree in special programs with a concentration in humanities from UNC Greensboro.

Hong will be joined in Charlottesville by his wife Rebecca and their children Kaden and Kinsley.