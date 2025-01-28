Schutz, Schroter Garner Preseason All-ACC Honors

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. – Virginia men’s lacrosse players Griffin Schutz (midfield) and John Schroter (defense) have been named Preseason All-ACC selections, the conference office announced Tuesday (Jan. 28) following a vote by the league’s head coaches.

Additionally, the Cavaliers were predicted to finish third in the ACC behind Notre Dame and Syracuse, respectively. Duke was projected to finish fourth in the league standings, while North Carolina was voted fifth.

An All-ACC Team member in 2024, Schutz led all UVA midfielders last season with 23 goals and added 12 assists. He dazzled in the Cavaliers’ regular-season contest at Maryland, where he tied his career high in both goals (4) and points (6). Schutz is currently 10th on UVA’s career points list by a midfielder with 105 and eighth in assists with 35. Additionally, Schutz was named a USA Lacrosse Second Team Preseason All-American earlier this month.

Schroter started 14 games at close defense for the Cavaliers last season. He finished fourth on the team with 17 caused turnovers and collected 28 ground balls, including a career-high six in UVA’s double-overtime win over Johns Hopkins in the NCAA quarterfinals. Schroter had perhaps his best game at Syracuse last year, when he held his matchup – attackman Joey Spallina – point-less for the first time of his career. Schroter was voted a Preseason All-American honorable mention by USA Lacrosse.

Virginia kicks off its 2025 campaign on Saturday, Feb. 8, when the Hoos host Colgate at noon. UVA hosts Syracuse to on Saturday, March 29, to begin conference play. The four-team ACC Men’s Lacrosse Championship will be contested May 2 and 4 at American Legion Memorial Stadium in Charlotte, North Carolina.

2025 Preseason Coaches Poll

Notre Dame (25) Syracuse (20) Virginia (12) Duke (10) North Carolina (8)

Attack *

Owen Duffy, So., North Carolina

Owen Hiltz, Sr., Syracuse

Chris Kavanagh, Sr., Notre Dame

Joey Spallina, Jr., Syracuse

Midfield

Benn Johnston, So., Duke

Andrew McAdorey, Sr., Duke

Griffin Schutz, Sr., Virginia

Defense *

Billy Dwan, Jr., Syracuse

Shawn Lyght, So., Notre Dame

John Schroter, Jr., Virginia

Peter Thomann, So., North Carolina

Goalie

Patrick Jamieson, So., Duke

Short-Stick Defensive Midfield

Ben Ramsey, Sr., Notre Dame

Long-Stick Midfielder

Will Donovan, Jr., Notre Dame

Faceoff

Will Lynch, Sr., Notre Dame

* – includes one extra player due to tie in voting