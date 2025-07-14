Shellenberger Returns Home, Named Assistant Coach

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. – Former University of Virginia men’s lacrosse star Connor Shellenberger is returning to his alma mater as an assistant coach, head coach Lars Tiffany announced Monday (July 14). Just a year after wrapping up one of the most decorated playing careers in the history of college lacrosse, the Charlottesville native rejoins the Cavaliers on the sidelines.

“Every day we strive to bring our best and inspire our teammates with relentless effort,” Tiffany said. “Few do this better as a player than Connor Shellenberger – and now he will also do it as a coach. This is a momentous day. The men of UVA Lacrosse will have one of the greatest talents and minds to grow their games with. Connor will focus in on the development of our attackmen and offensive midfielders while working closely with [associate head coach & offensive coordinator] Kevin Cassese.”

Shellenberger is Virginia’s all-time assists and points record holder. He is also the Cavaliers’ only four-time USILA First Team All-American and only three-time Tewaaraton Award finalist (2022-24). In 2021, Shellenberger guided the Hoos to the program’s seventh NCAA Championship and was named the NCAA Tournament Most Outstanding Player after recording a program-record 24 points in the postseason. He was also named the USILA Lt. Col. JI Turnbull Outstanding Attackman of the Year in 2024.

“It’s an honor to return to the University of Virginia and join this outstanding coaching staff,” Shellenberger said. “I’m deeply grateful to Coach Tiffany for the opportunity to be part of this special program. I look forward to working alongside our talented players and dedicated staff as we pursue another national championship.”

Shellenberger is currently in his second season as a member of the PLL’s New York Atlas and a two-time All-Star. He was selected second overall in the 2024 PLL Draft toward the end of his illustrious college career.

In the classroom, Shellenberger was a CSC Academic All-American (2024), USILA Scholar All-American (2024), ACC Men’s Scholar-Athlete of the Year (2023) and a four-time All-ACC Academic Team selection (2021-24). He earned his bachelor’s degree from UVA in media studies.