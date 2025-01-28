Croon, Abello Named to USWNT Roster

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. – Virginia senior back Jans Croon and sophomore midfielder Mia Abello have been named to the 2025 USA Field Hockey Senior Women’s National Team roster, as announced today (Jan. 28) by head coach David Passmore.

This newly named 37-athlete squad features a depth of experience including 13 returning Olympians with the addition of six names.

The announcement comes after a training tour of New Zealand during which both players earned their first international caps with the senior squad. Abello has been on the USWNT roster for the past two years but previously had never suited up and played in an international competition. Croon has been a US Hockey5s Senior Women’s National Team member, but this is her first time being named to the USWNT roster.

Croon and Abello are the ninth and 10th players in program history to earn international caps for the senior women’s national team.

“The start of an Olympic Games cycle is always an exciting time, and this group brings lots of young talent to add to a group of experienced athletes, many of whom now have games under their belt,” commented Passmore. “We will review the squad regularly moving forward to keep pressure on all to continue to develop and improve individually which will increase the team standards. The next trial is in April where another twelve athletes will also be assessed.”

The United Eagles will compete in the 2025 FIH Nations Cup from February 24 to March 2 in Santiago, Chile. This top-level event features some of the best-ranked teams not participating in the FIH Hockey Pro League and giving the winning team the option to be promoted to the FIH Hockey Pro League the next season. The 20-athlete roster for this event will be named soon.