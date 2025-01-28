Virginia Volleyball Adds A Pair of Transfers

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. – Virginia volleyball head coach Shannon Wells announced the transfer additions of Vivian Miller (Jupiter, Fla.) and Hannah Scott (Franklin, Tenn.) on Tuesday (Jan. 28). The duo has enrolled in classes and joined the team for training.

Vivian Miller | OH | Jupiter, Fla.

Miller is a 6-foot outside hitter who comes to Charlottesville after playing three seasons at Ole Miss. During her time in Oxford, Miller accumulated 430 kills in 53 career matches for the Rebels. She also tallied 267 digs, 49 blocks and 31 aces throughout her career. Her best season as a Rebel came in 2022 when she started 21 matches and averaged 2.47 kills per set, which ranked the third-most on the squad. During her final season at Ole Miss, Miller was named to the SEC Community Service Team in 2024.

Wells On Miller…

“We are very excited to have Vivian on Grounds at UVA. Throughout the recruiting process, we experienced a mature, selfless and driven young woman who is excited to bring her ability to pass and kill balls to an NCAA-caliber team. Vivian is the perfect fit for our program and our university. Although it will be a short experience, with just one championship season remaining, we know she will make a big impact on the success of our program.”

Hannah Smith | S | Franklin, Tenn.

Smith is a 5-foot-11 setter who arrives on Grounds after spending the last two seasons at the College of Charleston. In 59 career matches for the Cougars, Smith totaled 1,427 assists, 423 digs, 124 kills, 70 kills and 24 aces. In 2024, Smith helped the Cougars to CAA regular-season and tournament titles while ranking fourth in the league in assists per set at 9.04. During her final season as a Cougar, Smith nabbed 2024 CAA All-tournament team honors and landed on the 2025 CAA Spring Commissioner’s Honor Roll.

Wells On Smith…

“Hannah has been a great addition to our program. She is athletic, feisty, delivers a tempo ball, has experience running a 5-1 and, most importantly, she did it in the NCAA tournament! Hannah will immediately elevate our gym with her ability to run a high-level offense and compete in the setting position. We are excited to see what she brings over the next two years in our program.”