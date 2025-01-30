No. 11 Virginia Opens Spring Competition at Guadalajara Country Club

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. – The No. 11 Virginia women’s golf team opens its spring schedule on Friday (Jan. 31) at the Collegiate Invitational at Guadalajara Country Club in Guadalajara, Mexico. UVA is the host for the 12-team tournament that features 54 holes of play over two days.

This year’s tournament will include 27 holes of play on both Friday and Saturday. The teams will re-pair after the first day based on results. Play starts both days at 8 a.m. CT. Scoring updates will be available the Scoreboard powered by Clippd.

The course is par 72 at 6,210 yards.

The field includes No. 12 Florida State, No. 23 TCU, No. 25 Houston, No. 43 SMU, No. 45 NC State as well as Colorado, Colorado State, Georgia, Maryland, Iowa and Washington.

Virginia will have freshman Kennedy Swedick, grad student Chloe Schiavone, sophomore Jaclyn LaHa, senior Megan Propeck and senior Amanda Sambach as their lineup with grad student Rebecca Skoler playing as an individual.

About the Tournament

Originally titled the IJGA Collegiate Invitational, Virginia won the inaugural playing of the event that was held in February of 2020. It was one of the final collegiate golf events held that year before spring sports where shutdown due to the impact of the international pandemic.

Florida State won last year’s event with Andrea Bergsdottir of Colorado State earning the individual medalist honors. The Cavaliers finished sixth with Amanda Sambach fifth on the individual leaderboard.

About Guadalajara Country Club

Designed by John Bredemus in 1942, the lush parkland layout at the prestigious Guadalajara Country Club makes up part of an extensive private estate near the city centre. It was the home course of former Arizona All-American and LPGA standout Lorena Ochoa, whose family’s home overlooked the club house. From 2008 to 2013 Guadalajara Country Club hosted the LPGA’s Lorena Ochoa Invitational.