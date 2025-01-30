Seven Cavaliers Tabbed Inside Lacrosse Preseason All-Americans

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. – Seven Virginia men’s lacrosse players have been named Nike Lacrosse Preseason Media All-Americans by Inside Lacrosse, the publication announced Thursday (Jan. 30).
McCabe Millon (attack), Griffin Schutz (midfield) and Ben Wayer (LSM) represented the Cavaliers on the second-team list. Johnny Hackett (midfield), Joey Terenzi (SSDM), Noah Chizmar (SSDM) and John Schroter (defense) were voted honorable mention selections.
IL’s preseason All-Americans were selected by 13 members of the media who also vote in the weekly media poll. Players who did not earn enough votes to make one of the three teams but still had a significant number of votes were deemed honorable mention.
The Cavaliers were voted No. 6 in Inside Lacrosse’s preseason poll, which was announced on Jan. 21.
Virginia kicks off its 2025 campaign on Saturday, Feb. 8, when the Hoos host Colgate in their season opener. Broadcast designations and outstanding start times will be announced at a later date as determined by the ACC and its television partners.
2025 Inside Lacrosse Preseason Men’s Division I All-Americans
|First Team
|Pos.
|Name
|Team
|Attack
|CJ Kirst
|Cornell
|Attack
|Chris Kavanagh
|Notre Dame
|Attack
|Joey Spallina
|Syracuse
|Attack
|Coulter Mackesy
|Princeton
|Midfield
|Evan Plunkett
|Army
|Midfield
|Mikey Weisshaar
|Towson
|Midfield
|Matt Collison
|Johns Hopkins
|Faceoff
|Will Coletti
|Army
|SSDM
|Ben Ramsey
|Notre Dame
|SSDM
|Aidan Maguire
|Duke
|LSM
|Will Donovan
|Notre Dame
|Defense
|Shawn Lyght
|Notre Dame
|Defense
|Brendan Lavelle
|Penn
|Defense
|Scott Smith
|Johns Hopkins
|Goalie
|Emmet Carroll
|Penn
|Second Team
|Pos.
|Name
|Team
|Attack
|Sam King
|Harvard
|Attack
|McCabe Millon
|Virginia
|Attack
|Owen Duffy
|North Carolina
|Midfield
|Griffin Schutz
|Virginia
|Midfield
|Sam English
|Syracuse
|Midfield
|Andrew McAdorey
|Duke
|Faceoff
|Will Lynch
|Notre Dame
|SSDM
|Casey Wilson
|Denver
|SSDM
|Patrick Hackler
|Johns Hopkins
|LSM
|Ben Wayer
|Virginia
|Defense
|AJ Pilate
|Army
|Defense
|Billy Dwan
|Syracuse
|Defense
|Ty Banks
|Georgetown
|Goalie
|Jack Fracyon
|Penn State
|Third Team
|Pos.
|Name
|Team
|Attack
|Jake Taylor
|Notre Dame
|Attack
|Michael Long
|Cornell
|Attack
|Chris Lyons
|Yale
|Midfield
|Max Krevsky
|Yale
|Midfield
|Jordan Faison
|Notre Dame
|Midfield
|Michael Leo
|Syracuse
|Faceoff
|Machado Rodriguez
|Yale
|SSDM
|Jack Gray
|Duke
|SSDM
|Jack Pilling
|Richmond
|LSM
|Max Yates
|Colgate
|Defense
|Colin Mulshine
|Princeton
|Defense
|Alex Ross
|Penn State
|Defense
|Jimmy Freehill
|Denver
|Goalie
|Michael Gianforcaro
|North Carolina
|Honorable Mention
|Pos.
|Name
|Team
|Attack
|Nate Kabiri
|Princeton
|Attack
|Owen Hiltz
|Syracuse
|Attack
|Ryan Bell
|Providence
|Attack
|Leo Johnson
|Yale
|A/M
|Matt Traynor
|Penn State
|Attack
|Ryan Cohen
|Michigan
|Attack
|Aidan Carroll
|Georgetown
|Attack
|Silas Richmond
|UAlbany
|Midfield
|Devon McClane
|Notre Dame
|Midfield
|Benn Johnston
|Duke
|Midfield
|Hunter Drouin
|Colgate
|Midfield
|Johnny Hackett
|Virginia
|Midfield
|Hugh Kelleher
|Cornell
|Midfield
|Finn Thomson
|Syracuse
|Midfield
|Charlie Pope
|Vermont
|Midfield
|Willem Firth
|Cornell
|Faceoff
|Brady Wambach
|North Carolina
|Faceoff
|Zach Hayashi
|Navy
|Faceoff
|Andrew McMeekin
|Princeton
|SSDM
|Joey Terenzi
|Virginia
|SSDM
|Noah Chizmar
|Virginia
|SSDM
|Andrew O’Berry
|North Carolina
|SSDM
|Chris Davis
|Cornell
|SSDM
|Anthony McMullan
|Penn
|LSM/D
|Pace Billings
|Michigan
|LSM
|Jack Stuzin
|Yale
|LSM/D
|Richard Checo
|Lehigh
|LSM/D
|Greg Campisi
|Notre Dame
|Defense
|Levi Verch
|Saint Joseph’s
|Defense
|Bobby Van Buren
|Ohio State
|Defense
|Quintan Kilrain
|Johns Hopkins
|Defense
|John Schroter
|Virginia
|Defense
|Riley Figueiras
|Syracuse
|Defense
|Charlie Cave
|Brown
|Defense
|Patrick Pisano
|Yale
|Goalie
|Logan McNaney
|Maryland
|Goalie
|Mason Oak
|Quinnipiac
|Goalie
|Anderson Moore
|Georgetown