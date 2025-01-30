Seven Cavaliers Tabbed Inside Lacrosse Preseason All-Americans

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. – Seven Virginia men’s lacrosse players have been named Nike Lacrosse Preseason Media All-Americans by Inside Lacrosse, the publication announced Thursday (Jan. 30).

McCabe Millon (attack), Griffin Schutz (midfield) and Ben Wayer (LSM) represented the Cavaliers on the second-team list. Johnny Hackett (midfield), Joey Terenzi (SSDM), Noah Chizmar (SSDM) and John Schroter (defense) were voted honorable mention selections.

IL’s preseason All-Americans were selected by 13 members of the media who also vote in the weekly media poll. Players who did not earn enough votes to make one of the three teams but still had a significant number of votes were deemed honorable mention.

The Cavaliers were voted No. 6 in Inside Lacrosse’s preseason poll, which was announced on Jan. 21.

Virginia kicks off its 2025 campaign on Saturday, Feb. 8, when the Hoos host Colgate in their season opener. Broadcast designations and outstanding start times will be announced at a later date as determined by the ACC and its television partners.

2025 Inside Lacrosse Preseason Men’s Division I All-Americans