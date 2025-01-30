Virginia Cavaliers Official Athletic Site
Open Search
Men's Lacrosse
. Men's Lacrosse

Seven Cavaliers Tabbed Inside Lacrosse Preseason All-Americans

Inside Lacrosse Release
Tickets
UVAMensLax on X
UVAMensLax on Instagram
UVAMensLax on Facebook
Virginia Sports Mobile App

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. – Seven Virginia men’s lacrosse players have been named Nike Lacrosse Preseason Media All-Americans by Inside Lacrosse, the publication announced Thursday (Jan. 30). 

McCabe Millon (attack), Griffin Schutz (midfield) and Ben Wayer (LSM) represented the Cavaliers on the second-team list. Johnny Hackett (midfield), Joey Terenzi (SSDM), Noah Chizmar (SSDM) and John Schroter (defense) were voted honorable mention selections. 

IL’s preseason All-Americans were selected by 13 members of the media who also vote in the weekly media poll. Players who did not earn enough votes to make one of the three teams but still had a significant number of votes were deemed honorable mention. 

The Cavaliers were voted No. 6 in Inside Lacrosse’s preseason poll, which was announced on Jan. 21. 

Virginia kicks off its 2025 campaign on Saturday, Feb. 8, when the Hoos host Colgate in their season opener. Broadcast designations and outstanding start times will be announced at a later date as determined by the ACC and its television partners. 

2025 Inside Lacrosse Preseason Men’s Division I All-Americans

First Team
Pos. Name Team
Attack CJ Kirst Cornell
Attack Chris Kavanagh Notre Dame
Attack Joey Spallina Syracuse
Attack Coulter Mackesy Princeton
Midfield Evan Plunkett Army
Midfield Mikey Weisshaar Towson
Midfield Matt Collison Johns Hopkins
Faceoff Will Coletti Army
SSDM Ben Ramsey Notre Dame
SSDM Aidan Maguire Duke
LSM Will Donovan Notre Dame
Defense Shawn Lyght Notre Dame
Defense Brendan Lavelle Penn
Defense Scott Smith Johns Hopkins
Goalie Emmet Carroll Penn
Second Team
Pos. Name Team
Attack Sam King Harvard
Attack McCabe Millon Virginia
Attack Owen Duffy North Carolina
Midfield Griffin Schutz Virginia
Midfield Sam English Syracuse
Midfield Andrew McAdorey Duke
Faceoff Will Lynch Notre Dame
SSDM Casey Wilson Denver
SSDM Patrick Hackler Johns Hopkins
LSM Ben Wayer Virginia
Defense AJ Pilate Army
Defense Billy Dwan Syracuse
Defense Ty Banks Georgetown
Goalie Jack Fracyon Penn State
Third Team
Pos. Name Team
Attack Jake Taylor Notre Dame
Attack Michael Long Cornell
Attack Chris Lyons Yale
Midfield Max Krevsky Yale
Midfield Jordan Faison Notre Dame
Midfield Michael Leo Syracuse
Faceoff Machado Rodriguez Yale
SSDM Jack Gray Duke
SSDM Jack Pilling Richmond
LSM Max Yates Colgate
Defense Colin Mulshine Princeton
Defense Alex Ross Penn State
Defense Jimmy Freehill Denver
Goalie Michael Gianforcaro North Carolina
Honorable Mention
Pos. Name Team
Attack Nate Kabiri Princeton
Attack Owen Hiltz Syracuse
Attack Ryan Bell Providence
Attack Leo Johnson Yale
A/M Matt Traynor Penn State
Attack Ryan Cohen Michigan
Attack Aidan Carroll Georgetown
Attack Silas Richmond UAlbany
Midfield Devon McClane Notre Dame
Midfield Benn Johnston Duke
Midfield Hunter Drouin Colgate
Midfield Johnny Hackett Virginia
Midfield Hugh Kelleher Cornell
Midfield Finn Thomson Syracuse
Midfield Charlie Pope Vermont
Midfield Willem Firth Cornell
Faceoff Brady Wambach North Carolina
Faceoff Zach Hayashi Navy
Faceoff Andrew McMeekin Princeton
SSDM Joey Terenzi Virginia
SSDM Noah Chizmar Virginia
SSDM Andrew O’Berry North Carolina
SSDM Chris Davis Cornell
SSDM Anthony McMullan Penn
LSM/D Pace Billings Michigan
LSM Jack Stuzin Yale
LSM/D Richard Checo Lehigh
LSM/D Greg Campisi Notre Dame
Defense Levi Verch Saint Joseph’s
Defense Bobby Van Buren Ohio State
Defense Quintan Kilrain Johns Hopkins
Defense John Schroter Virginia
Defense Riley Figueiras Syracuse
Defense Charlie Cave Brown
Defense Patrick Pisano Yale
Goalie Logan McNaney Maryland
Goalie Mason Oak Quinnipiac
Goalie Anderson Moore Georgetown

Related Stories