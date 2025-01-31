Virginia Cavaliers Official Athletic Site
Open Search
Women's Golf
. Women's Golf

Sambach, Skoler Tied for Lead After First Day at GCC

Live Scoring
UVA X
UVA Instagram
UVA Facebook
Get the UVA Sports App

GUADALAJARA, Mexico – The No. 11 Virginia women’s golf team is tied for second place after the first day of the Collegiate Invitational at Guadalajara Country Club in Guadalajara, Mexico.

The teams played 27 holes on the first day of the two-day tournament.

Senior Amanda Sambach and grad student Rebecca Skoler are tied with Florida State’s Lottie Woad for the individual lead at 4-under. Skoler is playing as an individual in the tournament.

At the end of the first round, the Cavaliers were tied for the team lead with Florida State and TCU at 4-under 284. The Cavaliers posted a 3-over 134 through the first nine holes of the second round.

Florida State is at the top of the team leaderboard at 5-under. Virginia and TCU are tied at 1-under.

Play concludes on Saturday (Feb. 1) with the back nine of the second round followed by a full 18-hole third round.

Virginia is the host team for the tournament.

Team Standings (through 27 holes)

Pos. Team Strokes To Par
1 Florida State 427 -5
T2 Virginia 431 -1
T2 TCU 431 -1
4 Houston 434 +2
5 Washington 441 +9
6 NC State 442 +10
7 Maryland 445 +13
8 Georgia 449 +17
9 SMU 451 +19
10 Colorado State 458 +26
11 Iowa 460 +28
Colorado NS

Player Standings (through 27 holes)

Pos. Team Strokes To Par
T1 Amanda Sambach 104 -4
T1 Rebecca Skoler (IND) 104 -4
T10 Chloe Schiavone 108 E
16 Jaclyn LaHa 109 +1
T27 Megan Propeck 111 +3
T49 Kennedy Swedick 117 +9

Related Stories