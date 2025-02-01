Virginia Cavaliers Official Athletic Site
Cavaliers, Sambach Finish Third at Collegiate Invitational

GUADALAJARA, Mexico – The No. 11 Virginia women’s golf team finished in third place at the Collegiate Invitational at Guadalajara Country Club in Guadalajara, Mexico.

Senior Amanda Sambach was third on the player leaderboard with a 5-under in the two-day, 36-hole tournament played on the par 72, 6210-yard course.

Sambach was in a three-way tie for the lead after the first round and a two-way tie after the second round, but Florida State’s Mirabel Ting shot a 6-under in the final round to take medalist honors. Sambach shot a 3-under in each of the first two rounds and was 1-over in the third.

Grad student Rebecca Skoler, playing as an individual, finished in seventh place with a 1-under. Grad student Chloe Shiavone finished in 10th place at +1.

The Cavaliers finished in third place in the team standings at +3. Florida State won the tournament with a 10-under.

This was the fourth year that the Cavaliers hosted the tournament in Guadalajara.

Final Team Standings and Scores

Pos. Team Strokes To Par
1 Florida State 854 -10
2 TCU 860 -4
3 VIRGINIA 867 +3
4 Houston 874 +10
T5 NC State 893 +29
T5 SMU 893 +29
7 Washington 905 +41
8 Maryland 909 +45
9 Colorado State 911 +47
10 Georgia 917 +53
11 Iowa 920 +56
Colorado NS

Player Standings and Scores

Pos. Team Strokes To Par
3 Amanda Sambach 211 -5
7 Rebecca Skoler (IND) 215 -1
10 Chloe Schiavone 217 +1
T18 Jaclyn LaHa 221 +5
23 Megan Propeck 224 +8
32 Kennedy Swedick 227 +11

