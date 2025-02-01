Cavaliers, Sambach Finish Third at Collegiate Invitational

GUADALAJARA, Mexico – The No. 11 Virginia women’s golf team finished in third place at the Collegiate Invitational at Guadalajara Country Club in Guadalajara, Mexico.

Senior Amanda Sambach was third on the player leaderboard with a 5-under in the two-day, 36-hole tournament played on the par 72, 6210-yard course.

Sambach was in a three-way tie for the lead after the first round and a two-way tie after the second round, but Florida State’s Mirabel Ting shot a 6-under in the final round to take medalist honors. Sambach shot a 3-under in each of the first two rounds and was 1-over in the third.

Grad student Rebecca Skoler, playing as an individual, finished in seventh place with a 1-under. Grad student Chloe Shiavone finished in 10th place at +1.

The Cavaliers finished in third place in the team standings at +3. Florida State won the tournament with a 10-under.

This was the fourth year that the Cavaliers hosted the tournament in Guadalajara.