Galica, Miller Named to the Preseason All-ACC Team

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. – Virginia women’s lacrosse sophomore midfielder Kate Galica and senior attacker Kate Miller were named to the 2025 Preseason All-ACC team as announced today (Feb. 4) by the Atlantic Coast Conference.
Additionally, the team was voted third in the preseason coaches poll.
Galica was the 2024 ACC Freshman of the Year, setting the UVA single-season freshman record with 97 draw controls. She has been named to the Preseason All-America third teams by both USA Lacrosse Magazine and Inside Lacrosse.
Miller, one of the captains for this year’s squad, scored 28 goals with 22 assists last season for 50 points. She enters her final season with 72 goals and 56 assists for 128 career points.
Virginia head coach Sonia LaMonica returns for her second season at the helm after guiding her team to a 15-5 mark last season and the second round of the NCAA Championship as well as the semifinals of the ACC Championship.
The Cavaliers were voted No. 5 in USA Lacrosse Magazine’s 2025 Preseason Poll and No. 9 in the Inside Lacrosse Preseason Media Poll.
Boston College was voted to finish first with 11 of 12 first-place votes with North Carolina second.
UVA begins its 2025 campaign on Friday, Feb. 7, when the team hosts Liberty at 4 p.m. at Klöckner Stadium.
TICKET INFORMATION
Single-game tickets purchased in advance are $8 for general admission and $14 for reserved seats. On game day, general admission tickets are $10 while reserved seats are $18.
General admission season tickets are still available for $40.
How to Purchase
Tickets can be purchased by going online to UVATix.com or by calling the ticket office at 434-924-8821. Current full-time university faculty/staff are eligible for a 20 percent discount on season tickets and should call the ticket office to order.
Fans are encouraged to purchase in advance to save time and money. Tickets purchased online and at the box office starting one hour to the game are sold at the game day price.
Group Tickets
Discounted group tickets are available for sizes of 15 or more in advance by contacting the ticket office.
2025 ACC Women’s Lacrosse Preseason Coaches Poll
- Boston College (11), 143
- North Carolina, 126
- Virginia, 118
- Syracuse (1), 114
- Stanford, 87
- Notre Dame, 86
- Clemson, 74
- Duke, 63
- Virginia Tech, 45
- Louisville, 36
- Pitt, 31
- California, 13
First-place votes in parentheses
2025 Preseason All-ACC Team
Attack
Rachel Clark, Sr., Boston College
Emma LoPinto, Sr., Boston College
Emma Ward, Gr., Syracuse
Midfield
Kate Galica, So., Virginia
Kaleigh Harden, So., North Carolina
Emma Muchnick, Jr., Syracuse
Defense
Shea Baker, Jr., Boston College
Kaci Benoit, So., Syracuse
Lydia Colasante, So., Boston College
Brooklyn Walker-Welch, Jr., North Carolina
Goalie
Shea Dolce, Jr., Boston College
Draw
Annabel Frist, Sr., Stanford
At-Large
Olivia Adamson, Sr., A, Syracuse
Mckenna Davis, Sr., A, Boston College
Kate Miller, Sr., A, Virginia
Aliya Polisky, So., A, Stanford
Marissa White, So., A, North Carolina