Galica, Miller Named to the Preseason All-ACC Team

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. – Virginia women’s lacrosse sophomore midfielder Kate Galica and senior attacker Kate Miller were named to the 2025 Preseason All-ACC team as announced today (Feb. 4) by the Atlantic Coast Conference.

Additionally, the team was voted third in the preseason coaches poll.

Galica was the 2024 ACC Freshman of the Year, setting the UVA single-season freshman record with 97 draw controls. She has been named to the Preseason All-America third teams by both USA Lacrosse Magazine and Inside Lacrosse.

Miller, one of the captains for this year’s squad, scored 28 goals with 22 assists last season for 50 points. She enters her final season with 72 goals and 56 assists for 128 career points.

Virginia head coach Sonia LaMonica returns for her second season at the helm after guiding her team to a 15-5 mark last season and the second round of the NCAA Championship as well as the semifinals of the ACC Championship.

The Cavaliers were voted No. 5 in USA Lacrosse Magazine’s 2025 Preseason Poll and No. 9 in the Inside Lacrosse Preseason Media Poll.

Boston College was voted to finish first with 11 of 12 first-place votes with North Carolina second.

UVA begins its 2025 campaign on Friday, Feb. 7, when the team hosts Liberty at 4 p.m. at Klöckner Stadium.

TICKET INFORMATION

Single-game tickets purchased in advance are $8 for general admission and $14 for reserved seats. On game day, general admission tickets are $10 while reserved seats are $18.

General admission season tickets are still available for $40.

How to Purchase

Tickets can be purchased by going online to UVATix.com or by calling the ticket office at 434-924-8821. Current full-time university faculty/staff are eligible for a 20 percent discount on season tickets and should call the ticket office to order.

Fans are encouraged to purchase in advance to save time and money. Tickets purchased online and at the box office starting one hour to the game are sold at the game day price.

Group Tickets

Discounted group tickets are available for sizes of 15 or more in advance by contacting the ticket office.

2025 ACC Women’s Lacrosse Preseason Coaches Poll

Boston College (11), 143 North Carolina, 126 Virginia, 118 Syracuse (1), 114 Stanford, 87 Notre Dame, 86 Clemson, 74 Duke, 63 Virginia Tech, 45 Louisville, 36 Pitt, 31 California, 13

First-place votes in parentheses

2025 Preseason All-ACC Team

Attack

Rachel Clark, Sr., Boston College

Emma LoPinto, Sr., Boston College

Emma Ward, Gr., Syracuse

Midfield

Kate Galica, So., Virginia

Kaleigh Harden, So., North Carolina

Emma Muchnick, Jr., Syracuse

Defense

Shea Baker, Jr., Boston College

Kaci Benoit, So., Syracuse

Lydia Colasante, So., Boston College

Brooklyn Walker-Welch, Jr., North Carolina

Goalie

Shea Dolce, Jr., Boston College

Draw

Annabel Frist, Sr., Stanford

At-Large

Olivia Adamson, Sr., A, Syracuse

Mckenna Davis, Sr., A, Boston College

Kate Miller, Sr., A, Virginia

Aliya Polisky, So., A, Stanford

Marissa White, So., A, North Carolina