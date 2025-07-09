Nineteen Cavaliers Named to the All-ACC Academic Team

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. — Nineteen Cavaliers were named to the 2025 All-ACC Academic Team as announced Wednesday (July 9) by the Atlantic Coast Conference.
Academic requirements for selection to the All-ACC Academic Team are a 3.0 grade point average for the previous semester and a 3.0 cumulative average during one’s academic career. Additionally, student-athletes must participate in at least 50 percent of their team’s contests.
The ACC Honor Roll, which recognizes all conference student-athletes with a grade point average of 3.0 for the current academic year, will be released later in July.
|Fiona
|Allen
|A
|Fr.
|Undeclared
|Olivia
|Bruno
|D
|Jr.
|Media Studies (BA)
|Sophia
|Conti
|M
|Fr.
|Undeclared
|Nicole
|Cruthirds
|D
|Jr.
|Youth and Social Innovation (BSED)
|Kate
|Demark
|D
|So.
|Media Studies (BA)
|Jenna
|DiNardo
|A
|So.
|Commerce (BSC)
|Maureen
|Duffy
|D
|Sr.
|Media Studies (BA)
|Addi
|Foster
|A
|So.
|Psychology (BA)
|Kate
|Galica
|M
|So.
|Media Studies (BA)
|Abby
|Jansen
|GK
|Sr.
|Applied Statistics (BA)
|Mel
|Josephson
|GK
|Jr.
|Public Policy and Leadership (BA)
|Lara
|Kology
|D
|Jr.
|Sociology (BA)
|Gabby
|LaVerghetta
|A
|Fr.
|Undeclared
|Abby
|Manalang
|M
|Sr.
|Systems Engineering (BS)
|Abby
|Musser
|D
|Fr.
|Undeclared
|Lauren
|Pederson
|M
|Gr.
|Commerce (MS)
|Alex
|Reilly
|M
|Fr.
|Undeclared
|Payton
|Sfreddo
|M
|Fr.
|Undeclared
|Corey
|White
|M
|So.
|Sociology (BA)