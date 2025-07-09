Virginia Cavaliers Official Athletic Site
Open Search
Women's Lacrosse
. Women's Lacrosse

Nineteen Cavaliers Named to the All-ACC Academic Team

Virginia Twitter
Virginia Instagram
Virginia Facebook
Get The UVA Sports App

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. — Nineteen Cavaliers were named to the 2025 All-ACC Academic Team as announced Wednesday (July 9) by the Atlantic Coast Conference.

Academic requirements for selection to the All-ACC Academic Team are a 3.0 grade point average for the previous semester and a 3.0 cumulative average during one’s academic career. Additionally, student-athletes must participate in at least 50 percent of their team’s contests.

The ACC Honor Roll, which recognizes all conference student-athletes with a grade point average of 3.0 for the current academic year, will be released later in July.

Fiona Allen A Fr. Undeclared
Olivia Bruno D Jr. Media Studies (BA)
Sophia Conti M Fr. Undeclared
Nicole Cruthirds D Jr. Youth and Social Innovation (BSED)
Kate Demark D So. Media Studies (BA)
Jenna DiNardo A So. Commerce (BSC)
Maureen Duffy D Sr. Media Studies (BA)
Addi Foster A So. Psychology (BA)
Kate Galica M So. Media Studies (BA)
Abby Jansen GK Sr. Applied Statistics (BA)
Mel Josephson GK Jr. Public Policy and Leadership (BA)
Lara Kology D Jr. Sociology (BA)
Gabby LaVerghetta A Fr. Undeclared
Abby Manalang M Sr. Systems Engineering (BS)
Abby Musser D Fr. Undeclared
Lauren Pederson M Gr. Commerce (MS)
Alex Reilly M Fr. Undeclared
Payton Sfreddo M Fr. Undeclared
Corey White M So. Sociology (BA)

Related Stories