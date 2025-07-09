Nineteen Cavaliers Named to the All-ACC Academic Team

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. — Nineteen Cavaliers were named to the 2025 All-ACC Academic Team as announced Wednesday (July 9) by the Atlantic Coast Conference.

Academic requirements for selection to the All-ACC Academic Team are a 3.0 grade point average for the previous semester and a 3.0 cumulative average during one’s academic career. Additionally, student-athletes must participate in at least 50 percent of their team’s contests.

The ACC Honor Roll, which recognizes all conference student-athletes with a grade point average of 3.0 for the current academic year, will be released later in July.