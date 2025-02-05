Schutz, Wayer Named USILA Preseason All-Americans

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. – Virginia men’s lacrosse seniors Griffin Schutz (midfield) and Ben Wayer (LSM) have been named Second Team Preseason All-Americans by the United States Intercollegiate Lacrosse Association (USILA), the organization announced Wednesday (Feb. 5).

2025 USILA Preseason All-Americans (PDF)

Schutz, a USILA Third Team All-American in 2024, led all UVA midfielders last season with 23 goals and added 12 assists. He dazzled in the Cavaliers’ regular-season contest at Maryland, where he tied his career high in both goals (4) and points (6). Schutz is currently 10th on UVA’s career points list by a midfielder with 105 and eighth in assists with 35. He was named a Preseason All-ACC selection and a Second Team All-American by both Inside Lacrosse and USA Lacrosse.

Wayer was dubbed a USILA All-American honorable mention last season after leading all Division-I non-faceoff specialists in both ground balls per game (5.44) and total ground balls (98). He also registered at least one point in 11 of his 18 total appearances, finishing the season with seven goals and six assists. Wayer tallied a career-best 10 ground balls and added an assist in UVA’s 11-10 double-overtime win over Johns Hopkins in the NCAA quarterfinals.

No. 5 Virginia (0-0) kicks off its 2025 campaign on Saturday (Feb. 8) at noon, when the Hoos host Colgate (0-1) in their season opener.