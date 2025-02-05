Virginia Opens 2025 Campaign At Gamecock Invitational

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. – The Virginia softball team (0-0) heads out on the road to open the 2025 season this weekend at the Gamecock Invitational hosted by South Carolina (0-0). The Cavaliers kick off the tournament against the hosting Gamecocks at 6 p.m. on Thursday (Feb. 6).

Virginia will play five games on the weekend, including two against the host.

VIRGINIA’S SCHEDULE AT THE GAMECOCK INVITATIONAL

Thursday, February 6

South Carolina at 6 p.m. – SECN+

Friday, February 7

South Carolina at 2:30 p.m. – SECN+

ECU at 5 p.m.

Saturday, February 8

Toledo at 10:30 a.m.

Sunday, February 9

Saint Francis at 12:30 p.m.

HOW TO FOLLOW THE ACTION

The two games against South Carolina will be streamed on SECN+ and are the only games involving the Cavaliers to be streamed on the weekend. Live stats are also available and linked at VirginiaSports.com along with the streaming links. Fans can also get updates by following the program’s official account on X (@UVASoftball).

NOTING THE HOOS

Virginia enters the 2025 campaign ranked No. 24 in the preseason rankings and is receiving votes in each of the other polls marking the first time the Hoos have been ranked in a poll entering a season.

The Cavaliers return a bulk of last season’s team with seven position starters back for 2025 and it marks the first time under Coach Hardin Virginia is not relying on a true freshman in the starting lineup.

Juniors Eden Bigham and Jade Hylton were named to the preseason All-ACC team in a vote of the league’s coaches this season. The duo were All-ACC first team and NFCA All-Region first team selections last season.

Virginia was picked to finish fifth in the standings after taking a fourth-place finish in 2024.

The Cavaliers are coming off a historic 2024 campaign that saw Virginia secure an NCAA Tournament bid for the second time in program history and advance to the championship game of the NCAA Regional hosted by Tennessee.

Also back for the Hoos is ACC All-Freshman selection Bella Cabral who started all 54 games at second base as a freshman last season.

The Hoos are 27-18 in openers and are 22-15 in season-opening games on the road.

This is the third time in the last four seasons the Cavaliers have played opening weekend at the Gamecock Invitational (2022, 2024, 2025).

ON DECK FOR THE CAVALIERS