Millon, Wayer Named to Tewaaraton Award Watch List

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. – Virginia attackman McCabe Millon and long-stick midfielder Ben Wayer have been named Tewaaraton Award Watch List honorees, the Tewaaraton Award Foundation announced Thursday (Feb. 6).
The Tewaaraton Award annually honors the top male and female college lacrosse players in the United States. The selection committees are made up of premier collegiate coaches and are appointed annually by The Tewaaraton Foundation.
Millon and Wayer are two of 44 men’s watch list candidates nationwide, including 14 ACC players.
Millon is UVA’s top returning producer in goals, assists and points. As a true freshman, he started on attack in 17 of UVA’s 18 total games in 2024. Millon scored 41 goals and logged 25 assists to lead all Division-I freshmen in both goals and points (66). His 41 goals are a UVA freshman record, while his 66 points stand at No. 2. Millon was dubbed a Second Team Preseason All-American by both Inside Lacrosse and USA Lacrosse, and was ranked No. 16 on IL’s preseason top-50 watch list.
Wayer was dubbed a Second Team Preseason All-American by the United States Intercollegiate Lacrosse Assocation (USILA), Inside Lacrosse and USA Lacrosse. Last season, he led all Division-I non-faceoff specialists in both ground balls per game (5.44) and total ground balls (98). Wayer also registered at least one point in 11 of his 18 total appearances, finishing the season with seven goals and six assists. He tallied a career-best 10 ground balls and added an assist in UVA’s 11-10 double-overtime win over Johns Hopkins in the NCAA quarterfinals.
Players not named to this initial list will have opportunities to play their way into a spot as the season progresses. Watch List additions will be announced in March before the field will be narrowed to 25 men’s and 25 women’s nominees in April. Nominees can be players from the Watch Lists or not from the Watch Lists, effectively allowing for a third round of additions.
Five men’s and five women’s finalists will be announced in early May. The Tewaaraton Award recipients will be chosen after the conclusion of the collegiate lacrosse season.
No. 5 Virginia (0-0) kicks off its 2025 campaign on Saturday (Feb. 8) at noon, when the Hoos host Colgate (0-1) in their season opener.
2025 Tewaaraton Award Preseason Watch List
Ty Banks, Georgetown – Soph., Defense
Ryan Bell, Providence – Sr., Attack
Aidan Carroll, Georgetown – Grad. Student, Attack
Emmet Carroll, Penn – 5th year, Goalie
Richard Checo, Lehigh – Jr., Defense
Ryan Cohen, Michigan – Sr., Attack
William Coletti, Army West Point – Sr., Face Off
Matt Collison, Johns Hopkins – Jr., Midfield
John DeFazio, Salisbury – Grad. Student, Defense
Owen Duffy, North Carolina – Soph., Attack
Billy Dwan, Syracuse – Jr., Defense
Kevin Ellington, Delaware – Grad. Student, Goalie
Braden Erksa, Maryland – Jr., Attack
Jack Fracyon, Penn State – Sr., Goalie
Jimmy Freehill, Denver – Sr., Defense
Michael Gianforcaro, North Carolina – Grad. Student, Goalie
Owen Hiltz, Syracuse – Redshirt Senior, Attack
Leo Johnson, Yale – Sr., Attack
Benn Johnston, Duke – Soph., Midfield
Nate Kabiri, Princeton – Soph., Attack
Chris Kavanagh, Notre Dame – Sr., Attack
Hugh Kelleher, Cornell – Sr., Midfield
Sam King, Harvard – Sr., Attack
CJ Kirst, Cornell – Sr., Attack
Brendan Lavelle, Penn – 5th year, Defense
Matt Licata, Villanova – Grad. Student, Attack
Michael Long, Cornell – Sr., Attack
Shawn Lyght, Notre Dame – Soph., Defense
Chris Lyons, Yale – Sr., Attack
Coulter Mackesy, Princeton – Sr., Attack
Aidan Maguire, Duke – Jr., SSDM
Andrew McAdorey, Duke – Sr., Midfield
Logan McNaney, Maryland – Grad. Student, Goalie
McCabe Millon, Virginia – Soph., Attack
Colin Mulshine, Princeton – Sr., Defense
AJ Pilate, Army West Point – Sr., Defense
Evan Plunkett, Army West Point – Jr., Midfield
Ben Ramsey, Notre Dame – Sr., SSDM
Dylan Renner, Adelphi – Grad. Student, Goalie
Brad Sharp, Yale – Sr., Midfield
Scott Smith, Johns Hopkins – Grad. Student, Defense
Joey Spallina, Syracuse – Jr., Attack
Ryan Stines, Utah – Jr., Attack
Cardin Stoller, Rutgers – Soph., Goalie
Jake Taylor, Notre Dame – Grad. Student, Attack
Matt Traynor, Penn State – Sr., Attack
Levi Verch, St Joes – Sr., Defense
Ben Wayer, Virginia – Sr., Defense
Mikey Weisshaar, Towson – Jr., Midfield
Max Yates, Colgate – Sr., Defense