Millon, Wayer Named to Tewaaraton Award Watch List

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. – Virginia attackman McCabe Millon and long-stick midfielder Ben Wayer have been named Tewaaraton Award Watch List honorees, the Tewaaraton Award Foundation announced Thursday (Feb. 6).

The Tewaaraton Award annually honors the top male and female college lacrosse players in the United States. The selection committees are made up of premier collegiate coaches and are appointed annually by The Tewaaraton Foundation.

Millon and Wayer are two of 44 men’s watch list candidates nationwide, including 14 ACC players.

Millon is UVA’s top returning producer in goals, assists and points. As a true freshman, he started on attack in 17 of UVA’s 18 total games in 2024. Millon scored 41 goals and logged 25 assists to lead all Division-I freshmen in both goals and points (66). His 41 goals are a UVA freshman record, while his 66 points stand at No. 2. Millon was dubbed a Second Team Preseason All-American by both Inside Lacrosse and USA Lacrosse, and was ranked No. 16 on IL’s preseason top-50 watch list.

Wayer was dubbed a Second Team Preseason All-American by the United States Intercollegiate Lacrosse Assocation (USILA), Inside Lacrosse and USA Lacrosse. Last season, he led all Division-I non-faceoff specialists in both ground balls per game (5.44) and total ground balls (98). Wayer also registered at least one point in 11 of his 18 total appearances, finishing the season with seven goals and six assists. He tallied a career-best 10 ground balls and added an assist in UVA’s 11-10 double-overtime win over Johns Hopkins in the NCAA quarterfinals.

Players not named to this initial list will have opportunities to play their way into a spot as the season progresses. Watch List additions will be announced in March before the field will be narrowed to 25 men’s and 25 women’s nominees in April. Nominees can be players from the Watch Lists or not from the Watch Lists, effectively allowing for a third round of additions.

Five men’s and five women’s finalists will be announced in early May. The Tewaaraton Award recipients will be chosen after the conclusion of the collegiate lacrosse season.

No. 5 Virginia (0-0) kicks off its 2025 campaign on Saturday (Feb. 8) at noon, when the Hoos host Colgate (0-1) in their season opener.

2025 Tewaaraton Award Preseason Watch List

Ty Banks, Georgetown – Soph., Defense

Ryan Bell, Providence – Sr., Attack

Aidan Carroll, Georgetown – Grad. Student, Attack

Emmet Carroll, Penn – 5th year, Goalie

Richard Checo, Lehigh – Jr., Defense

Ryan Cohen, Michigan – Sr., Attack

William Coletti, Army West Point – Sr., Face Off

Matt Collison, Johns Hopkins – Jr., Midfield

John DeFazio, Salisbury – Grad. Student, Defense

Owen Duffy, North Carolina – Soph., Attack

Billy Dwan, Syracuse – Jr., Defense

Kevin Ellington, Delaware – Grad. Student, Goalie

Braden Erksa, Maryland – Jr., Attack

Jack Fracyon, Penn State – Sr., Goalie

Jimmy Freehill, Denver – Sr., Defense

Michael Gianforcaro, North Carolina – Grad. Student, Goalie

Owen Hiltz, Syracuse – Redshirt Senior, Attack

Leo Johnson, Yale – Sr., Attack

Benn Johnston, Duke – Soph., Midfield

Nate Kabiri, Princeton – Soph., Attack

Chris Kavanagh, Notre Dame – Sr., Attack

Hugh Kelleher, Cornell – Sr., Midfield

Sam King, Harvard – Sr., Attack

CJ Kirst, Cornell – Sr., Attack

Brendan Lavelle, Penn – 5th year, Defense

Matt Licata, Villanova – Grad. Student, Attack

Michael Long, Cornell – Sr., Attack

Shawn Lyght, Notre Dame – Soph., Defense

Chris Lyons, Yale – Sr., Attack

Coulter Mackesy, Princeton – Sr., Attack

Aidan Maguire, Duke – Jr., SSDM

Andrew McAdorey, Duke – Sr., Midfield

Logan McNaney, Maryland – Grad. Student, Goalie

McCabe Millon, Virginia – Soph., Attack

Colin Mulshine, Princeton – Sr., Defense

AJ Pilate, Army West Point – Sr., Defense

Evan Plunkett, Army West Point – Jr., Midfield

Ben Ramsey, Notre Dame – Sr., SSDM

Dylan Renner, Adelphi – Grad. Student, Goalie

Brad Sharp, Yale – Sr., Midfield

Scott Smith, Johns Hopkins – Grad. Student, Defense

Joey Spallina, Syracuse – Jr., Attack

Ryan Stines, Utah – Jr., Attack

Cardin Stoller, Rutgers – Soph., Goalie

Jake Taylor, Notre Dame – Grad. Student, Attack

Matt Traynor, Penn State – Sr., Attack

Levi Verch, St Joes – Sr., Defense

Ben Wayer, Virginia – Sr., Defense

Mikey Weisshaar, Towson – Jr., Midfield

Max Yates, Colgate – Sr., Defense