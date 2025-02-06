No. 5 Virginia Opens Play at MASC Championship Friday

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. – The No. 5 Virginia men’s squash team (6-2) will be competing for the Holley Cup at the 2025 Mid-Atlantic Squash Conference Championships, being held Feb. 7-9 in Lancaster, Pa.

MATCH TIMES – GROUP 1 Play

Friday, 6:30 p.m. vs. No. 13 Franklin & Marshall

Saturday, 11 a.m. vs. No. 18 Navy

SUNDAY MATCH TIMES

Championship: Winner Group 1 vs Winner Group 2, 12 p.m.

3/4 Playoff: 2nd Place Group 1, vs 2nd Place Group 2, 10 a.m.

5/6 Playoff: 3rd Place Group 1 vs 3rd Place Group 2, 2 p.m.

HOW TO FOLLOW

Live Streams will be available through the US Squash YouTube Channel

Live Scoring will be available through ClubLocker (links on the VirginiaSports.com schedule page)

CAVALIER NOTES

The six teams of the MASC are broken up into Group 1 and Group 2. UVA anchors Group 1 and will face Franklin & Marshall and Navy in Group Play on Friday and Saturday

The winners of Group 1 & 2 will play for the championship on Sunday at 12 p.m.

Virginia has won four of the five previous MASC Championships, facing Drexel in each of the last three finals

Last year, the Cavaliers fell 6-3 to Drexel in the final

Virginia has not played either Franklin & Marshall or Navy this season

The Cavaliers are 9-0 all-time against Franklin & Marshall and 6-1 all-time against Navy

Freshman Juan Jose Torres Lara leads the Cavaliers with a 6-1 record. Freshman Ewan Harris is 5-1. Torres Lara and Harris have both won their last five matches

Sophomore Dylan Moran and freshman Nathan Rosenzweig are 5-2. Moran and Rosenzweig are currently on a four-match win streak

UP NEXT