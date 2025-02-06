No. 5 Virginia Opens Play at MASC Championship Friday

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. – The No. 5 Virginia men’s squash team (6-2) will be competing for the Holley Cup at the 2025 Mid-Atlantic Squash Conference Championships, being held Feb. 7-9 in Lancaster, Pa.
MATCH TIMES – GROUP 1 Play
- Friday, 6:30 p.m. vs. No. 13 Franklin & Marshall
- Saturday, 11 a.m. vs. No. 18 Navy
SUNDAY MATCH TIMES
- Championship: Winner Group 1 vs Winner Group 2, 12 p.m.
- 3/4 Playoff: 2nd Place Group 1, vs 2nd Place Group 2, 10 a.m.
- 5/6 Playoff: 3rd Place Group 1 vs 3rd Place Group 2, 2 p.m.
HOW TO FOLLOW
- Live Streams will be available through the US Squash YouTube Channel
- Live Scoring will be available through ClubLocker (links on the VirginiaSports.com schedule page)
CAVALIER NOTES
- The six teams of the MASC are broken up into Group 1 and Group 2. UVA anchors Group 1 and will face Franklin & Marshall and Navy in Group Play on Friday and Saturday
- The winners of Group 1 & 2 will play for the championship on Sunday at 12 p.m.
- Virginia has won four of the five previous MASC Championships, facing Drexel in each of the last three finals
- Last year, the Cavaliers fell 6-3 to Drexel in the final
- Virginia has not played either Franklin & Marshall or Navy this season
- The Cavaliers are 9-0 all-time against Franklin & Marshall and 6-1 all-time against Navy
- Freshman Juan Jose Torres Lara leads the Cavaliers with a 6-1 record. Freshman Ewan Harris is 5-1. Torres Lara and Harris have both won their last five matches
- Sophomore Dylan Moran and freshman Nathan Rosenzweig are 5-2. Moran and Rosenzweig are currently on a four-match win streak
UP NEXT
- Virginia will be on the road next weekend, taking on No. 9 Cornell on Saturday, Feb. 15 at 12 p.m. and No. 15 Rochester on Sunday Feb. 16 at 10:30 a.m.