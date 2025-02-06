Virginia Cavaliers Official Athletic Site
Open Search
Women's Squash
. Women's Squash

No. 6 Virginia Playing for MASC Title This Weekend

Live Stream
Brackets
UVA Squash Twitter
UVA Squash Instagram
UVA Squash Facebook
Get the UVA Sports App

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. – The No. 6 Virginia women’s squash team (6-3) will be competing for the Gaynor Cup at the 2025 Mid-Atlantic Squash Conference Championships, being held Feb. 7-9 in Lancaster, Pa.

MATCH TIMES – GROUP 2 Play

  • Friday, 4:30 p.m. vs No. 19 Dickinson
  • Saturday, 2 p.m. vs No. 15 Georgetown

SUNDAY MATCH TIMES

  • Championship: Winner Group 1 vs Winner Group 2, 10 a.m.
  • 3/4 Playoff: 2nd Place Group 1, vs 2nd Place Group 2, 12 p.m.
  • 5/6 Playoff: 3rd Place Group 1 vs 3rd Place Group 2, 2 p.m.

HOW TO FOLLOW

  • Live Streams will be available through the US Squash YouTube Channel
  • Live Scoring will be available through ClubLocker (links on the VirginiaSports.com schedule page)

CAVALIER NOTES

  • The six teams of the MASC are broken up into Group 1 and Group 2. UVA anchors Group 2 and will face Dickinson and Georgetown in Group Play on Friday and Saturday
  • The winners of Group 1 & 2 will play for the championship on Sunday at 10 a.m. There will also be a 3/4 playoff (12 p.m.) and a 5/6 playoff (2 p.m.)
  • Virginia is looking for its second conference title after winning the first-ever championship in 2019
  • UVA fell in the final of the Gaynor Cup last year to Stanford
  • The Cavaliers bring a two-match win streak into the championship and a 2-1 record against MASC teams
  • Virginia defeated Dickinson 7-0 earlier in the season. The Cavaliers have not faced off against Georgetown so far this year
  • The Cavaliers are 10-0 all-time against Dickinson and 6-0 all-time against Georgetown
  • Freshman Claire Pellegrino leads the Cavaliers with an undefeated 7-0 record
  • Sophomore Clare Minnis is 6-2, freshman Maria Min is 6-3, and junior Lina Tammam is 5-2

UP NEXT

  • Virginia will be on the road next weekend, taking on No. 8 Cornell on Saturday, Feb. 15 at 12 p.m. and William Smith on Sunday, Feb. 16 at 10:30 a.m.

Related Stories