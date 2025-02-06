No. 6 Virginia Playing for MASC Title This Weekend

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. – The No. 6 Virginia women’s squash team (6-3) will be competing for the Gaynor Cup at the 2025 Mid-Atlantic Squash Conference Championships, being held Feb. 7-9 in Lancaster, Pa.

MATCH TIMES – GROUP 2 Play

Friday, 4:30 p.m. vs No. 19 Dickinson

Saturday, 2 p.m. vs No. 15 Georgetown

SUNDAY MATCH TIMES

Championship: Winner Group 1 vs Winner Group 2, 10 a.m.

3/4 Playoff: 2nd Place Group 1, vs 2nd Place Group 2, 12 p.m.

5/6 Playoff: 3rd Place Group 1 vs 3rd Place Group 2, 2 p.m.

HOW TO FOLLOW

Live Streams will be available through the US Squash YouTube Channel

Live Scoring will be available through ClubLocker (links on the VirginiaSports.com schedule page)

CAVALIER NOTES

The six teams of the MASC are broken up into Group 1 and Group 2. UVA anchors Group 2 and will face Dickinson and Georgetown in Group Play on Friday and Saturday

The winners of Group 1 & 2 will play for the championship on Sunday at 10 a.m. There will also be a 3/4 playoff (12 p.m.) and a 5/6 playoff (2 p.m.)

Virginia is looking for its second conference title after winning the first-ever championship in 2019

UVA fell in the final of the Gaynor Cup last year to Stanford

The Cavaliers bring a two-match win streak into the championship and a 2-1 record against MASC teams

Virginia defeated Dickinson 7-0 earlier in the season. The Cavaliers have not faced off against Georgetown so far this year

The Cavaliers are 10-0 all-time against Dickinson and 6-0 all-time against Georgetown

Freshman Claire Pellegrino leads the Cavaliers with an undefeated 7-0 record

Sophomore Clare Minnis is 6-2, freshman Maria Min is 6-3, and junior Lina Tammam is 5-2

UP NEXT