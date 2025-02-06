Galica, Miller Named to Tewaaraton Watch List

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. — Virginia women’s lacrosse senior attacker Kate Miller and sophomore midfielder Kate Galica have been named to the 2025 Tewaaraton Award Women’s Watch list, the Tewaaraton Foundation announced Thursday (Feb. 6).

The Tewaaraton Award annually honors the top male and female college lacrosse player in the United States. The selection committees comprise premier collegiate coaches and are appointed annually by The Tewaaraton Foundation.

Galica and Miller are among the 50 female student-athletes named to the preseason watch list for the award.

Galica was the 2024 ACC Freshman of the Year, setting the UVA single-season freshman record with 97 draw controls. She has been named to the Preseason All-America third teams by both USA Lacrosse Magazine and Inside Lacrosse.

Miller, one of the captains for this year’s squad, scored 28 goals with 22 assists last season for 50 points. She enters her final season with 72 goals and 56 assists for 128 career points.

Both were named to the Preseason All-ACC team. This is their first time being named to the Tewaaraton Watch List.

Players not named to this initial list will have opportunities to play their way into a spot as the season progresses. Watch List additions will be announced in March before the field will be narrowed to 25 men’s and 25 women’s nominees in April. Nominees can be players from the Watch Lists or not from the Watch Lists, effectively allowing for a third round of additions.

Five men’s and five women’s finalists will be announced in early May. The Tewaaraton Award recipients will be chosen after the conclusion of the collegiate lacrosse season.

UVA begins its 2025 campaign on Friday, Feb. 7, when the team hosts Liberty at 4 p.m. at Klöckner Stadium.

TICKET INFORMATION

Single-game tickets purchased in advance are $8 for general admission and $14 for reserved seats. On game day, general admission tickets are $10 while reserved seats are $18.

How to Purchase

Tickets can be purchased online at UVATix.com or by calling the ticket office at 434-924-8821. Current full-time university faculty/staff are eligible for a 20 percent discount on season tickets and should call the ticket office to order.

Fans are encouraged to purchase in advance to save time and money. Tickets purchased online and at the box office starting one hour to the game are sold at the game day price.

Group Tickets

Discounted group tickets are available for sizes of 15 or more in advance by contacting the ticket office.