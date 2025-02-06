Virginia Rowing Announces 2025 Schedule

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. — Virginia rowing head coach Wesley Ng announced the Cavaliers’ 2025 schedule on Thursday (Feb. 6). The 22-time Atlantic Coast Conference champions will compete in five regattas beginning with the B1G/ACC Regatta on March 29.

“After winter training indoors, we’re eager to get back to plying our trade on the Rivanna and sharpening our speed,” Ng said. “This schedule allows us to race some of the best teams in the country, from the B1G/ACC Regatta in late March to facing Stanford and Cal on the West Coast in the middle of April. Each race and opponent will test us as we prepare for the realigned ACC Championships and earn our way to compete at the NCAA National Championships.”

Virginia will compete in a pair of scrimmages in the preseason, traveling to Raleigh, N.C. to race Duke (March 1) before hosting Syracuse (March 15) at Rivanna Reservoir.

The Cavaliers battle Ohio State and Michigan at the B1G/ACC Regatta on Saturday, March 29 at Griggs Reservoir in Columbus, Ohio.

UVA travels to the Redwood Shores Regatta in California to race ACC newcomers Stanford (April 12) and Cal (April 13).

The Cavaliers travel back to Raleigh for the 16-team Lake Wheeler Invite (April 25-26) before competing at the ACC Rowing Championships on May 16-17 in Clemson, S.C.

Virginia has won 22 of the 24 conference championships and has claimed 92 of the 105 events contested. The conference regatta features five events, including the Varsity Eight, Second Varsity Eight, Third Varsity Eight, Varsity Four and Second Varsity Four.

The NCAA Championships will be held Friday-Sunday, May 30-June 1 on Lake Mercer in West Windsor, N.J. The Cavaliers placed 13th at the 2024 NCAA Championships.