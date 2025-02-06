Virginia to Co-Host East Coast Invitational Friday and Saturday

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. – The Virginia men’s and women’s track and field program is set to co-host the East Coast Invitational at the Virginia Beach Convention Center in Virginia Beach, Va. on Friday and Saturday (Feb.7-8).

Fans can follow the action through a live results link posted to VirginiaSports.com and live updates posted to the team’s official Twitter account (@UVAtfcc).

Noting the Cavaliers

The Cavaliers are set to co-host the East Coast Invitational and welcome notable members of the SEC, ACC and Ivy League, among other conferences. Teams competing include Norfolk State, North Carolina, South Carolina, Tennessee, Vanderbilt, Virginia, Princeton and William and Mary.

The Cavalier’s kick started the indoor season with 39 personal bests, 15 moves on the Virginia all-time top 10 list, two facility records and two school records at the Liberty Kickoff (Dec. 6). The same weekend at the Sharon Colyear-Danville Invitational, Margot Appleton and Gary Martin highlighted the star-studded cast smashing their own school records in the women’s 5000-meters and men’s 3000-meters. Martin also dipped under the previous collegiate record in the event to record the fourth-fastest time in collegiate history.

Virginia started off the new year at the Virginia Tech Invitational (Jan. 17-18) where Jeremiah Nubbe broke the school record and ACC record in the men’s weight throw with his mark of 23.94m/78-6.50. The Cavaliers notched six Virginia Top 10 marks alongside 10 personal bests and eight season bests.

Continuing a season of success, the team set four Ott Center Facility records at the Penn 10 Elite meet in Philadelphia, Pa. just two weeks ago. Taking down records were Tatum David in the women’s mile, Sophie Atkinson in the women’s 3000m, Celia Rifaterra in the women’s high jump and Brooke Lumpkin in the women’s shot put.

The competition this weekend at the Virginia Beach Convention Center will provide athletes the chance to compete on the surface that will be the host site for the 2025 NCAA Indoor Championships in March.

On the Horizon

The Cavaliers will continue the indoor campaign as the team will split three ways to compete at the Tiger Paw Invitational in Clemson, S.C., the David Hemery Valentine Invitational in Boston, Mass. and the Darius Dixon Invitational in Lynchburg, Va. on Friday and Saturday, Feb. 14-15.