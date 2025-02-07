Cavaliers Set Three Pool Records on Day Two of Cavalier Invite

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. – The Virginia men’s and women’s swimming teams are hosting the fifth annual Cavalier Invite Thursday (Feb. 6) through Saturday (Feb. 8) at the Aquatic and Fitness Center. Swimmers are competing as individuals in a last-chance meet ahead of post season competition.

Three pool records highlighted a successful Friday for the Cavaliers.

The marquee event of the meet was the women’s 100 Breaststroke final. Senior Gretchen Walsh, swimming the event for just the second time in a collegiate meet, set a pool record with 57.34 in prelims. Her time also gave her the top seed in the evening final, with her sister Alex Walsh seeded second. In the final, Alex posted a 56.85, breaking Gretchen’s pool record. Gretchen finished second just .01 seconds behind at 56.86. These times are the top two in the NCAA this season and the eighth and ninth fastest of all time.

Sophomore Claire Curzan also set a pool record in the final of the 200 Free with a 1:41.99, the fourth fastest time in the NCAA this season.

Virginia dominated all the races on Friday night, taking the top three spots in both the men’s and women’s the 100 Fly and men’s 100 Back. The Cavaliers had the top six finishers in the women’s 100 Breast and the top finishers in the 200 Free.

The meet wraps up on Saturday with prelims at 11 a.m. each day and finals at 6 p.m.

There are no team scores for this meet.

Admission is free.

COMPETING TEAMS

Army, James Madison, Johns Hopkins, Princeton, Richmond, South Carolina, St. Bonaventure, Towson, William & Mary

FRIDAY NOTES

Carly Novelline (51.83) and Simon Lins (47.09) won the 100 Fly

Emma Redman (4:11.08) and Zach Larrick (3:52.83) won the 400 IM

Katie Grimes (1:44.89) finished second behind Curzan in the 200 Free

Tristen Davin won the 200 Free (1:35.84) for the men

In addition to Alex and Gretchen Walsh, two other Cavalier Olympians also competed in the final of the 100 Breast, with Aimee Canny placing third (58.91) and Emma Weber fifth (1:00.59)

Jay Gerloff (53.87) won the 100 Breast for the men

Charlotte Wilson (51.68) and David King (45.51) won the 100 Back

Saturday, Feb. 8

Prelims (11 a.m.)

200 Backstroke

100 Freestyle

200 Breaststroke

200 Butterfly

1650 Freestyle Time Trial (Katie Grimes)

Finals (6 p.m.)

1650 Freestyle

200 Backstroke|

100 Freestyle

200 Breaststroke

200 Butterfly

400 Freestyle Relay