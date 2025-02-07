No. 5 Virginia Wins in MASC Championships Opener

LANCASTER, Pa. – The No. 5 Virginia men’s squash team defeated No. 15 Franklin & Marshall 8-1 on Friday (Feb. 7) in their opening match of the MASC Championships at the Mayser Squash Courts.

The Cavaliers (7-2) won by 3-0 scores on seven of the ten courts against the Diplomats (7-5).

Senior Petr Nohel rallied from a 2-1 deficit to win 9-11, 11-3, 6-11, 11-6, 11-6 against Noah Katzer at eight.

Freshman Nathan Rosenzweig split games at five with Aditya Chandani but came through in a hard-fought battle, winning 11-6, 10-12, 13-11, 11-9.

The six teams of the MASC are broken up into Group 1 and Group 2. UVA, Franklin & Marshall, and Navy are in Group 1.

The winners of the two groups will play in the championship match on Sunday (Feb. 9) at 12 p.m.

MATCH NOTES

Virginia improves to 10-0 all-time against Franklin & Marshall

Freshman Juan Jose Torres Lara won his sixth straight, improving to 7-1 on the season

Freshman Ewan Harris improves to 6-1

UP NEXT