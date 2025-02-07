No. 5 Virginia Wins in MASC Championships Opener

LANCASTER, Pa. – The No. 5 Virginia men’s squash team defeated No. 15 Franklin & Marshall 8-1 on Friday (Feb. 7) in their opening match of the MASC Championships at the Mayser Squash Courts.
The Cavaliers (7-2) won by 3-0 scores on seven of the ten courts against the Diplomats (7-5).
Senior Petr Nohel rallied from a 2-1 deficit to win 9-11, 11-3, 6-11, 11-6, 11-6 against Noah Katzer at eight.
Freshman Nathan Rosenzweig split games at five with Aditya Chandani but came through in a hard-fought battle, winning 11-6, 10-12, 13-11, 11-9.
The six teams of the MASC are broken up into Group 1 and Group 2. UVA, Franklin & Marshall, and Navy are in Group 1.
The winners of the two groups will play in the championship match on Sunday (Feb. 9) at 12 p.m.
MATCH NOTES
- Virginia improves to 10-0 all-time against Franklin & Marshall
- Freshman Juan Jose Torres Lara won his sixth straight, improving to 7-1 on the season
- Freshman Ewan Harris improves to 6-1
UP NEXT
- The Cavaliers will play their second match of Group Play on Saturday (Feb. 8), taking on No. 20 Navy at 11 a.m.
#5 Virginia 8, #15 Franklin and Marshall 1
1 | Karim Elbarbary (VA) def. Kyle Broadhurst (FM) 11-9, 11-7, 11-5
2 | Sharan Punjabi (FM) def. JP Tew (VA) 11-2, 10-12, 11-5, 12-14, 11-7
3 | Juan Jose Torres Lara (VA) def. Marco DiFilippo (FM) 11-9, 12-10, 11-8
4 | Dylan Moran (VA) def. Jordan Sprecher (FM) 11-9, 11-7, 11-5
5 | Nathan Rosenzweig (VA) def. Aditya Chandani (FM) 11-6, 10-12, 13-11, 11-9
6 | Ewan Harris (VA) def. Alexander Arader (FM) 12-10, 11-5, 11-5
7 | Evan Hajek (VA) def. Samuel Freed (FM) 11-4, 11-3, 11-9
8 | Petr Nohel (VA) def. Noah Katzer (FM) 9-11, 11-3, 6-11, 11-6, 11-6
9 | CJ Baldini (VA) def. Evann Tan (FM) 11-4, 11-5, 11-5
Exh | Isaac Mitchell (VA) def. Akshat Agarwal (FM) 11-3, 11-8, 11-5