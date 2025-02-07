No. 6 Virginia Sweeps Dickinson to Open MASC Championships

LANCASTER, Pa. – The No. 6 Virginia women’s squash team (7-3) swept No. 19 Dickinson 9-0 on Friday (Feb. 7) in their 2025 Mid-Atlantic Squash Conference Championships opener at Lancaster Country Day School.

The Cavaliers recorded their fifth shutout of the year and blanked Dickinson (9-9) for the second time this season.

Virginia won by 3-0 scores on all nine courts.

Senior Caroline Pellegrino and sophomore Nili Sprecher delivered dominant performances at eight and nine, both losing under 10 points in their victories.

Senior Maureen Foley played the most competitive match of the day, winning 11-6, 11-4, 11-7 at four.

The six teams of the MASC are broken up into Group 1 and Group 2. Virginia, Dickinson, and Georgetown are in Group 2.

The winners of Group 1 and Group 2 will compete against one another in the championship match on Sunday (Feb. 9) at 10 a.m.

MATCH NOTES

Virginia improves to 11-0 all-time against Dickinson

Sophomore Clare Minnis improves to 7-2 on the season. Junior Lina Tammam improves to 6-2

Senior Eliza Mills stays undefeated, improving to 3-0 on the season

UP NEXT