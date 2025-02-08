Hoos Put on Show for Special Guests at UVA

By Jeff White (jwhite@virginia.edu)

VirginiaSports.com

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. — For University of Virginia wrestlers, any opportunity to compete at John Paul Jones Arena is special, and they were pumped as Friday night approached. If they needed more fuel, though, it came from the UVA teams that won ACC titles in 2010 and 2015.

The current Cavaliers met and heard from members of those championship teams Thursday and drew inspiration from the stories shared.

“We were grateful to have them in our room,” UVA graduate student Dylan Cedeno said. “It was awesome meeting them, catching up with them and having them in our presence.”

Heavyweight Gabe Christenson echoed his teammate’s comments. “Getting to hear stories about how they overcame adversity and they beat guys they weren’t supposed to beat and they did things they weren’t supposed to do was something that I think we all took to heart,” said Christenson, a fifth-year senior.

The ACC championship in 2010 was the program’s first in 33 years. Standouts on that team included Chris Henrich and Mike Salopek, both of whom returned to Grounds for this alumni weekend. Leaders of the 2015 team included Nick Sulzer and George DiCamillo, who were at JPJ too.

In front of a festive crowd that included their illustrious predecessors, the Wahoos dominated Duke, 39-0, in an ACC dual meet Friday night. The dual started with junior Keyveon Roller’s technical fall at 125 pounds. It ended with Christenson’s first-period pin at heavyweight.

“I love Gabe to death,” Roller said. “Just seeing that just made the dual 10 times better.”

Christenson said: “I’m really proud of all of our guys, because they went out and competed hard.”