No. 6 Virginia Advances to MASC Championship Match

LANCASTER, Pa. – The No. 6 Virginia women’s squash team picked up a 9-0 win over No. 15 Georgetown on Saturday (Feb. 8) in the 2025 Mid-Atlantic Squash Conference Championships at the Mayser Squash Courts.

The Cavaliers (8-3) logged their sixth shutout of the year, sweeping Georgetown (5-7) to advance to the Gaynor Cup final.

Virginia won on all ten courts, including the exhibition court.

Senior Eliza Mills rallied back from 2-0 down on seven, coming back to win 5-11, 9-11, 11-6, 11-5, 11-7 in five games. Senior Maureen Foley also won 3-2 at four.

The six teams of the MASC are broken up into Group 1 and Group 2. The Cavaliers went 2-0 in Group 2 of the championships, also defeating Dickinson 9-0 on Friday (Feb. 7).

The Cavaliers will take on No. 4 Stanford in the championship, playing for the Gaynor Cup at 10 a.m. on Sunday (Feb. 9).

Stanford anchored Group 1, winning 9-0 against Franklin & Marshall and Drexel to advance to Sunday’s final.

This is the Cardinal’s second year in the conference. Stanford topped Virginia in last year’s Gaynor Cup final.

The Cardinal defeated the Cavaliers 6-3 earlier this season at Stanford.

Virginia is looking for its second conference title, having won the inaugural Gaynor Cup in 2019.

MATCH NOTES