Sunderland’s Breakout Performance Leads No. 5 Virginia to 19-9 Victory Over Colgate

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. – After missing Virginia’s last seven games of the 2024 season due to an injury, attackman Truitt Sunderland had a career day in his return. He scored a career-high six goals and added a career-best three assists in the Cavaliers’ (1-0) season opener, a 19-9 rout over Colgate (0-2) in cold and wet conditions at Klöckner Stadium Saturday afternoon (Feb. 8).

In his second career start, UVA goalie Kyle Morris (1-0) earned his first career win after stopping eight Raider shots in the first half. Matthew Nunes relieved Morris in-net to start the second half and made four saves. Colgate’s Matt LaCombe (0-2), the reigning Patriot League Goalkeeper of the Year, stopped 17 UVA shots.

Virginia long-stick midfielder Ben Wayer collected a game-high nine ground balls and tied his career high of two goals and added an assist. In his 10th career appearance, graduate midfielder Jack Walshe recorded his first career goal in the first quarter before ultimately finishing with a hat trick.

In a fast-paced game, the Cavaliers took 69 shots, while Colgate took only 46. UVA also dominated on the ground, 56-32. The Cavaliers’ man-down unit also held Colgate scoreless on all four of its extra-man opportunities.

HOW IT HAPPENED

After winning the opening faceoff, Wayer collected rebound off a UVA shot that ricocheted off the post and ripped his 11th career goal less than 15 seconds into the contest. Minutes later, Wayer flung a pass virtually the length of the field to Sunderland, who buried the first of his six goals. The Cavaliers scored three of the last four goals of the opening period, after which they led, 5-2.

UVA outscored the Raiders 7-2 in the second, a run that was highlighted by a crafty transition goal in which midfielder Joey Terenzi – with his toes on the midfield line – corralled an outlet pass from Morris and flung a pass with his left hand to McCabe Millon (2g, 3a). Millon then dished it behind his back to Sunderland, who after a handful of fakes buried his third score of the afternoon with 7:21 to play in the opening half. The Cavaliers scored three straight to close out the half, including one with seconds left on the clock, and led 12-5 at the break.

After Sunderland scored his fifth goal, on the first possession of the second half, the Raiders made things interesting, shrinking the UVA lead to four (13-4). Walshe’s second score of the day broke up the Colgate scoring run and squashed any hope of a comeback.

Nunes turned away a high-quality scoring opportunity for the Raiders in the waning seconds of the third to give the Cavaliers even more momentum heading into the final period.

The UVA defense held the Raiders scoreless for the final 19:05 of play. Cavalier midfielder Griffin Schutz scored two of his three goals in the third to claim his seventh career hat trick.

WITH THE WIN…

The Cavaliers improved to 5-0 in the all-time series with Colgate.

UVA won its sixth consecutive season opener.

Lars Tiffany improved to 8-1 in season openers as UVA head coach.

ADDITIONAL NOTES

Virginia, which led the nation in 2024 in ground balls (37.8/game) finished with 59.

The Cavaliers held Colgate scoreless on all four of its extra-man opportunities.

Thirty-nine Cavaliers appeared in Saturday’s season opener, including 12 who made their UVA debuts.

Attackman Truitt Sunderland registered career highs in goals (6), assists (3) and points (9).

Goalie Kyle Morris made his second consecutive start – also the second of his career – dating back to UVA’s 2024 season finale against Maryland (May 25) at Championship Weekend.

UVA’s starting midfielders Saturday included Will Inderlied and Thomas Mencke. For each it was his first career start.

Graduate midfielder Jack Walshe (3g) recorded his first career goal in the first quarter and finished with a hat trick.

UP NEXT

In a game to air on ACC Network, the Cavaliers host Richmond (1-1) on Saturday (Feb. 15). Opening faceoff from Klöckner Stadium is set for 11:30 a.m.

The Spiders defeated Robert Morris, 17-2, at Robins Stadium Saturday afternoon.