Virginia Takes 4-1 Win Over Toledo

COLUMBIA, S.C. – Virginia split a pair of games on Friday (Feb. 7) at the Gamecock Invitational, falling in extra-innings to South Carolina by a score of 5-4 before taking a 4-2 victory over East Carolina.

GAME 1

South Carolina 5, Virginia 4 (8 Innings)

Virginia got things going early with a three-run home run in the first inning from Macee Eaton, only to see the Gamecocks answer with a single run in the home half of the inning.

The teams settled into a pitcher’s duel from there until Virginia would push a single run home in the fifth off an RBI groundout from Jade Hylton to make it 4-1. Kailyn Jones opened the frame with a leadoff triple to set up the score on the ground ball from Hylton.

South Carolina responded with a three-run home run in the sixth inning to tie the score at 4-4. The game went into extra innings, but the Gamecocks got a walk-off home run in the eighth to take the victory.

Eden Bigham (0-2) suffered the loss in relief, working the final 2.0 innings. She allowed the one run on three hits with one strikeout.

Jori Heard (2-0) picked up the relief win, allowing one run on three hits with three strikeouts over the final 4.0 innings.

Game 2

Virginia 4, ECU 2

It was a pitcher’s duel from the outset until the Cavaliers finally broke through in the sixth inning, taking advantage of miscues to break the game open and score three runs.

The sixth inning started with a leadoff walk of Kelsey Hackett and a single from Kailyn Jones to get a runner in scoring position. Jade Hylton lay down a sac bunt and a throwing error allowed her to reach while Hackett sprinted home for the score. An RBI groundout from Kelly Ayer and another Pirate error pushed the score out to 3-0 for the Hoos after the sixth.

Hylton added a fourth run in the seventh inning with an RBI groundout as Hackett scored for the second time in the game. East Carolina would push one more run home in the seventh for the final 4-2 score.

Savanah Henley (1-0) picked up the win, working 5.0 scoreless innings and limiting ECU to three hits with two walks and five strikeouts. Eden Bigham worked the final 2.0 innings, allowing two runs on two hits with three walks and two strikeouts to pick up the save.

Kendall Frost (0-1) took the loss, allowing the four runs on three hits with three walks and five strikeouts in the complete-game effort. Only two of the four runs were earned.

NOTES ON THE DAY

Freshman Ava Hodges made her collegiate debut as she started the game against South Carolina.

Macee Eaton hit the first home run of the season for the Hoos with her three-run shot in the first inning vs. South Carolina. It was her third home run of her career.

FROM HEAD COACH JOANNA HARDIN

“We have had three high-level, hard-fought games to start the season. Our toughness and grit is showing up – with that we must continue to execute plans and situations at a higher clip. I was really proud of how we fought to finish the second game today. The turnaround is quick with a 10:30 a.m. game tomorrow (Saturday). We take pride in our preparation; tomorrow will be a test of mental fortitude and I’m grateful we get to do it together.”

UP NEXT FOR THE HOOS

Virginia will play a single game on Saturday (Feb. 8) when the Cavaliers face Toledo to continue play at the Gamecock Invitational. First pitch is set for 10:30 a.m.