No. 5 Virginia Falls 5-4 to Drexel in Holley Cup Final

LANCASTER, Pa. – The No. 5 Virginia men’s squash team (8-3) suffered a 5-4 loss to No. 7 Drexel in the final of the Mid-Atlantic Squash Conference Championships on Sunday (Feb. 9) at the Mayser Squash Courts.

The match was tied 4-4, with Drexel (9-4) pulling out a four-game win at eight to clinch the Holley Cup.

The Dragons opened the match with a win at six, but Virginia jumped out to a 2-1 lead with victories from freshman Juan Jose Torres Lara and junior JP Tew.

Drexel tied the match before grad student Karim Elbarbary put the Hoos back up front with a win via retirement at one.

The Dragons retook the lead, but Virginia responded again with an 11-6, 11-8, 5-11, 11-6 win at nine from senior Petr Nohel to even the match.

Senior Evan Hajek split the first two games with Tavneet Singh Mundra at eight in the final match. Mundra pulled out a narrow third game 12-10 before taking the fourth game to secure the win for Drexel.

MATCH NOTES

Virginia fell in the Holley Cup final to Drexel for the second straight year

Juan Jose Torres Lara won his seventh straight match, improving to 8-1 on the season

