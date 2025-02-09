No. 6 Virginia Falls in Gaynor Cup Final to Stanford

LANCASTER, Pa. – The No. 6 Virginia women’s squash team fell 7-2 to No. 4 Stanford in the final of the Mid-Atlantic Squash Conference Championships on Sunday (Feb. 9) at the Mayser Squash Courts.
The Cavaliers (8-4) advanced out of Group 2 after defeating Dickinson and Georgetown but fell to the Cardinal (8-2) in the Gaynor Cup final for the second straight year.
Junior Lina Tammam and freshman Claire Pellegrino earned the points for Virginia. Tammam won 4-11, 11-7, 11-8, 11-6 against Madison Ho at two. Pellegrino rallied to win 11-13, 11-9, 11-5, 8-11, 11-7 at seven.
MATCH NOTES
- The Cavaliers advanced to the Gaynor Cup final for the fifth time
- Claire Pellegrino improves to an undefeated 8-0 on the season
- Lina Tammam improves to 8-2
UP NEXT
- Virginia will be on the road next weekend, taking on No. 8 Cornell on Saturday, Feb. 15 at 12 p.m. and William Smith on Sunday, Feb. 16 at 10:30 a.m.
#4 Stanford 7, #6 Virginia 2
1 | Riya Navani (STAN) def. Meagan Best (VA) 6-11, 11-5, 11-7, 11-4
2 | Lina Tammam (VA) def. Madison Ho (STAN) 4-11, 11-7, 11-8, 11-6
3 | Marianna Dardon (STAN) def. Maria Moya (VA) 11-9, 11-8, 5-11, 8-11, 11-6
4 | Amelie Haworth (STAN) def. Maureen Foley (VA) 11-7, 7-11, 11-8, 8-11, 11-6
5 | Miriam Cheng (STAN) def. Clare Minnis (VA) 11-9, 11-9, 11-8
6 | Yuvna Gupta (STAN) def. Nina Hashmi (VA) 11-8, 11-5, 11-7
7 | Claire Pellegrino (VA) def. Tiana Parasrampuria (STAN) 11-13, 11-9, 11-5, 8-11, 11-7
8 | Maeve Baker (STAN) def. Eliza Mills (VA) 11-7, 11-5, 11-7
9 | Khushi Kukadia (STAN) def. Caroline Pellegrino (VA) 11-8, 11-6, 11-7
Exh | Valerie Kaitlyn Huang (STAN) def. Nili Sprecher (VA) 11-9, 6-11, 11-7, 11-6