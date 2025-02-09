No. 6 Virginia Falls in Gaynor Cup Final to Stanford

LANCASTER, Pa. – The No. 6 Virginia women’s squash team fell 7-2 to No. 4 Stanford in the final of the Mid-Atlantic Squash Conference Championships on Sunday (Feb. 9) at the Mayser Squash Courts.

The Cavaliers (8-4) advanced out of Group 2 after defeating Dickinson and Georgetown but fell to the Cardinal (8-2) in the Gaynor Cup final for the second straight year.

Junior Lina Tammam and freshman Claire Pellegrino earned the points for Virginia. Tammam won 4-11, 11-7, 11-8, 11-6 against Madison Ho at two. Pellegrino rallied to win 11-13, 11-9, 11-5, 8-11, 11-7 at seven.

MATCH NOTES

The Cavaliers advanced to the Gaynor Cup final for the fifth time

Claire Pellegrino improves to an undefeated 8-0 on the season

Lina Tammam improves to 8-2

