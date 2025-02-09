Virginia Run Rules Saint Francis To Close Gamecock Invitational

COLUMBIA, S.C. – Virginia (3-2) used an eight-run third inning to claim a run-rule victory on Sunday (Feb. 9) as the Cavaliers downed Saint Francis (0-4) by a score of 12-0 in five innings.

HOW IT HAPPENED

The Cavaliers struck first with a three-run first inning as Kelly Ayer and Macee Eaton reached on walks. MC Eaton then delivered a single through the left side to bring them both home. MC Eaton took second on the throw before coming home a batter later on a single from Sarah Coon.

Another run came home in the second with Sydney Hartgrove scoring on a sac fly to center from Ayer. Hartgrove walked and stole second before getting to third on a single from Jade Hylton.

The Cavaliers then put together the big third inning, pushing eight runs across the plate to take a 12-0 lead. Macee Eaton reached on a wild pitch and stole second before scoring on a double from MC Eaton to start the rally. Virginia then loaded the bases before freshman Alex Call delivered an RBI single to short. The Cavaliers would drive five more runs home in the next three at bats on the way to the eight-run inning. The rally was capped with an RBI single through the left side from Reece Holbrook as Virginia batted around in the inning.

Courtney Layne (2-0) picked up the win in the complete-game effort, striking out seven and allowing only two hits through the 5.0 innings of work.

Madelynn Bates (0-1) took the loss as she allowed the eight runs – seven of them earned – on four hits. She walked five and struck out one in her 2.0 innings of work.

NOTES ON THE HOOS

Kamyria Woody-Giggetts recorded her first career hit in the start with her RBI single in the third inning.

Freshmen Alex Call and Madison Greene also recorded their first career hits against the Red Flash.

The eight runs in the third is the most runs scored in an inning by Virginia since an 11-run fourth inning at Georgia Tech last season (4/27/24).

It’s also the first run-rule victory for the Hoos since that 16-1 win over the Yellow Jackets last season.

Courtney Layne’s seven strikeouts against the Red Flash was a career-high for the left-hander. It was also her first career complete-game.

FROM HEAD COACH JOANNA HARDIN

“Opening weekend is about learning your team and gaining valuable feedback to take home and integrate into practice design. We had our backs against the wall and played in multiple high leverage situations, which was really positive for us early this year. The challenge going forward is to continue the pursuit of our true identity, both on and off the field. Scores and outcomes can be deceiving at times. Situationally, our execution overall must improve and also our focus in key moments. My hope is that as we return home and prepare for our next weekend of competition, our team is more compelled and shows even more desire to perform at an even higher level than we did this weekend.”

On Courtney Layne in the circle:

“Courtney spun an absolute gem today in the circle. Our pitching staff continues to grow and get better, which is imperative for our overall success and growth.”

UP NEXT FOR THE HOOS

Virginia returns to action next weekend at the Shriners Children’s Clearwater Invitational in Clearwater, Fla. Play begins on Thursday (Feb. 13) when the Cavaliers take on Kentucky at 2 p.m. on ACC Network. Virginia will play five games at the tournament, including the Wildcats, Auburn, No. 8 Texas A&M, San Diego State and No. 5 UCLA.