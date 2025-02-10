Martin Named USTFCCCA National Athlete of the Week

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. — The U.S. Track & field and Cross Country Coaches Association (USTFCCCA) announced Monday (Feb.10) that Gary Martin of the Virginia track and field team was named the Men’s National Athlete of the Week after an incredible performance at the 117th Millrose Games in New York, N.Y.

No stranger to The Amory facility in New York, N.Y., junior Gary Martin returned to the big apple for the first time since high school ready for a big race. Finishing fifth, Martin shattered his own Virginia program record in the event clocking 3:48.82 in the men’s Wanamaker mile. His time is the second fastest in collegiate history just behind Ethan Strand of North Carolina’s collegiate record (3:48.32) from one week prior. Martin and Strand are the only two men in the NCAA to run sub 3:50 for the mile this year.

From the gun, Martin settled in at the back of the pack running in 11th place for the first half of the race. Slowly picking runners off and moving up through the field in the latter half of the race, Martin was able to notch a top five finish as the only collegiate athlete in a field of professionals. Led by Yared Neguse’s world record time of 3:46.63, Martin clocked the eighth fastest time in world history.

This marks the first time in program history that an athlete from Virginia has been named M-F Athletic National Athlete of the Week during the indoor season.