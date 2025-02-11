Cavalier Pair in the Top 12 After Day Two

RIO GRANDE, P.R. – Virginia golfers Paul Chang and Ben James are tied for ninth and tied for 12th, respectively, after two days at the Puerto Rico Classic. As a team the Cavaliers are in seventh place, six shots behind sixth-place Oklahoma with the final round scheduled for Wednesday morning at the Grand Reserve Golf Club.

For the second-straight day, James turned in a 3-under, 69 and was the low Cavalier on the day. The sophomore had four birdies and only one bogey on his card. Chang was 2-under, firing a 70. He posted five birdies but had his first three bogeys of the tournament.

Defending champion Bryan Lee was the third Cavalier under par with a 1-under, 71. He sits in a tie for 29th and is 2-under for the tournament. The first eagle of the 2025 spring season was recorded by Josh Duangmanee who had a three on the 547-yard, Par-5, second hole.

Playing as an individual, freshman Maxi Puregger was hot early, after he birdied five of his first nine holes. His 71 was his second-best round as a collegian.

The Puerto Rico Classic concludes on Wednesday (Feb. 12) with a shotgun start at 7:30 a.m. EST.

Team Results After Round 2

Pl. School RD1 RD2 Total To Par 1 Purdue 274 274 548 -28 2 Ole Miss 272 277 549 -27 3 South Carolina 277 277 554 -22 T4 Georgia 282 274 556 -20 T4 LSU 282 274 556 -20 6 Oklahoma 275 282 557 -19 7 Virginia 280 283 563 -13 8 Tennessee 282 285 567 -9 9 Marquette 285 284 569 -7 10 Minnesota 286 288 574 -2 11 North Florida 282 295 577 +1 12 Coll. of Charleston 289 289 578 +2 13 Iowa 294 289 583 +7 14 Wisconsin 297 292 589 +13 15 Ohio State 294 297 591 +15

Individual Results After Round 2

Pl. Player RD1 RD2 Total T9 Paul Chang 67 70 137 T12 Ben James 69 69 138 T29 Bryan Lee 71 71 142 T58 Josh Duangmanee 74 73 147 T66 Maxi Puregger** 77 71 148 T70 Deven Patel 73 76 149

**Competing as individual