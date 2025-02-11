Cavalier Pair in the Top 12 After Day Two

RIO GRANDE, P.R. – Virginia golfers Paul Chang and Ben James are tied for ninth and tied for 12th, respectively, after two days at the Puerto Rico Classic. As a team the Cavaliers are in seventh place, six shots behind sixth-place Oklahoma with the final round scheduled for Wednesday morning at the Grand Reserve Golf Club.
For the second-straight day, James turned in a 3-under, 69 and was the low Cavalier on the day. The sophomore had four birdies and only one bogey on his card. Chang was 2-under, firing a 70. He posted five birdies but had his first three bogeys of the tournament.
Defending champion Bryan Lee was the third Cavalier under par with a 1-under, 71. He sits in a tie for 29th and is 2-under for the tournament. The first eagle of the 2025 spring season was recorded by Josh Duangmanee who had a three on the 547-yard, Par-5, second hole.
Playing as an individual, freshman Maxi Puregger was hot early, after he birdied five of his first nine holes. His 71 was his second-best round as a collegian.
The Puerto Rico Classic concludes on Wednesday (Feb. 12) with a shotgun start at 7:30 a.m. EST.
Team Results After Round 2
|Pl.
|School
|RD1
|RD2
|Total
|To Par
|1
|Purdue
|274
|274
|548
|-28
|2
|Ole Miss
|272
|277
|549
|-27
|3
|South Carolina
|277
|277
|554
|-22
|T4
|Georgia
|282
|274
|556
|-20
|T4
|LSU
|282
|274
|556
|-20
|6
|Oklahoma
|275
|282
|557
|-19
|7
|Virginia
|280
|283
|563
|-13
|8
|Tennessee
|282
|285
|567
|-9
|9
|Marquette
|285
|284
|569
|-7
|10
|Minnesota
|286
|288
|574
|-2
|11
|North Florida
|282
|295
|577
|+1
|12
|Coll. of Charleston
|289
|289
|578
|+2
|13
|Iowa
|294
|289
|583
|+7
|14
|Wisconsin
|297
|292
|589
|+13
|15
|Ohio State
|294
|297
|591
|+15
Individual Results After Round 2
|Pl.
|Player
|RD1
|RD2
|Total
|T9
|Paul Chang
|67
|70
|137
|T12
|Ben James
|69
|69
|138
|T29
|Bryan Lee
|71
|71
|142
|T58
|Josh Duangmanee
|74
|73
|147
|T66
|Maxi Puregger**
|77
|71
|148
|T70
|Deven Patel
|73
|76
|149
**Competing as individual