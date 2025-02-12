Chang’s Ace Highlights Final Round in Puerto Rico

RIO GRANDE, P.R. – Paul Chang’s hole-in-one on the 168-yard, Par 3 16th hole put an exclamation mark on a career weekend for the senior. He was the Cavaliers’ top finisher at 10-under for the tournament, tied for ninth among the 89 competitors.

As a team, the Cavaliers finished seventh, two strokes behind Georgia for sixth place. Tournament host Purdue won the overall team title and had the top two players in the field as Sam Easterbrook (-15) edged teammate Kent Hsiao (-14) by one stroke for the medalist distinction.

Chang shot a 3-under, 62 for his third and final round that included the first hole-in-one of his by a Cavalier since 2019 (Ashton Poole – ACC Championships). Chang’s tournament total of 206 was the lowest of his UVA career and the ninth-place finish was his third top 10 in the last two seasons.

𝗪𝗲 𝗵𝗮𝘃𝗲 𝗮𝗻 𝗔𝗖𝗘! Paul Chang dunks one from 168 yards, the first hole-in-one by a Cavalier since 2019! #GoHoos pic.twitter.com/TutBPo3qSh — Virginia Men's Golf (@UVAMensGolf) February 12, 2025

Junior Ben James shot an even-par 72 in the third and final round and tied for 16th overall. Josh Duangmanee had the low round for UVA on Thursday with a season-best, 68. He had four birdies and an eagle on the par-5 15th hole. It marked his second eagle in as many days, tied for the most of any player in the field.

Playing as an individual, freshman Maxi Puregger turned in a 72 to finish the final two rounds at 1-under.

The Cavaliers will be back in action on Feb. 22-23 at the Next Man Up Individual in Raleigh, N.C.

Final Team Results

Pl. School RD1 RD2 RD3 Total To Par 1 Purdue 274 274 277 825 -39 2 Ole Miss 272 277 282 831 -33 3 South Carolina 277 277 278 832 -32 4 LSU 282 274 277 833 -31 5 Oklahoma 275 282 281 838 -26 6 Georgia 282 274 284 840 -24 7 Virginia 280 283 279 842 -22 8 Tennessee 282 285 278 845 -19 9 Marquette 285 284 280 849 -15 10 Minnesota 286 288 280 854 -10 11 North Florida 282 295 279 856 -8 12 Coll. of Charleston 289 289 281 859 -5 13 Iowa 294 289 284 867 +3 14 Ohio State 294 297 282 873 +9 15 Wisconsin 297 292 292 881 +17

Final Individual Results

Pl. Player RD1 RD2 RD3 Total To Par T6 Paul Chang 67 70 69 206 -10 T16 Ben James 69 69 72 210 -6 T27 Bryan Lee 71 71 70 212 -4 T40 Josh Duangmanee 74 73 68 215 -1 T66 Maxi Puregger** 77 71 72 220 +4 73 Deven Patel 73 76 73 222 +6

**Competing as individual