Chang’s Ace Highlights Final Round in Puerto Rico

𝗪𝗲 𝗵𝗮𝘃𝗲 𝗮𝗻 𝗔𝗖𝗘!
Paul Chang dunks one from 168 yards, the first hole-in-one by a Cavalier since 2019! #GoHoos pic.twitter.com/TutBPo3qSh
— Virginia Men's Golf (@UVAMensGolf) February 12, 2025
RIO GRANDE, P.R. – Paul Chang’s hole-in-one on the 168-yard, Par 3 16th hole put an exclamation mark on a career weekend for the senior. He was the Cavaliers’ top finisher at 10-under for the tournament, tied for ninth among the 89 competitors.
As a team, the Cavaliers finished seventh, two strokes behind Georgia for sixth place. Tournament host Purdue won the overall team title and had the top two players in the field as Sam Easterbrook (-15) edged teammate Kent Hsiao (-14) by one stroke for the medalist distinction.
Chang shot a 3-under, 62 for his third and final round that included the first hole-in-one of his by a Cavalier since 2019 (Ashton Poole – ACC Championships). Chang’s tournament total of 206 was the lowest of his UVA career and the ninth-place finish was his third top 10 in the last two seasons.
Junior Ben James shot an even-par 72 in the third and final round and tied for 16th overall. Josh Duangmanee had the low round for UVA on Thursday with a season-best, 68. He had four birdies and an eagle on the par-5 15th hole. It marked his second eagle in as many days, tied for the most of any player in the field.
Playing as an individual, freshman Maxi Puregger turned in a 72 to finish the final two rounds at 1-under.
The Cavaliers will be back in action on Feb. 22-23 at the Next Man Up Individual in Raleigh, N.C.
Final Team Results
|Pl.
|School
|RD1
|RD2
|RD3
|Total
|To Par
|1
|Purdue
|274
|274
|277
|825
|-39
|2
|Ole Miss
|272
|277
|282
|831
|-33
|3
|South Carolina
|277
|277
|278
|832
|-32
|4
|LSU
|282
|274
|277
|833
|-31
|5
|Oklahoma
|275
|282
|281
|838
|-26
|6
|Georgia
|282
|274
|284
|840
|-24
|7
|Virginia
|280
|283
|279
|842
|-22
|8
|Tennessee
|282
|285
|278
|845
|-19
|9
|Marquette
|285
|284
|280
|849
|-15
|10
|Minnesota
|286
|288
|280
|854
|-10
|11
|North Florida
|282
|295
|279
|856
|-8
|12
|Coll. of Charleston
|289
|289
|281
|859
|-5
|13
|Iowa
|294
|289
|284
|867
|+3
|14
|Ohio State
|294
|297
|282
|873
|+9
|15
|Wisconsin
|297
|292
|292
|881
|+17
Final Individual Results
|Pl.
|Player
|RD1
|RD2
|RD3
|Total
|To Par
|T6
|Paul Chang
|67
|70
|69
|206
|-10
|T16
|Ben James
|69
|69
|72
|210
|-6
|T27
|Bryan Lee
|71
|71
|70
|212
|-4
|T40
|Josh Duangmanee
|74
|73
|68
|215
|-1
|T66
|Maxi Puregger**
|77
|71
|72
|220
|+4
|73
|Deven Patel
|73
|76
|73
|222
|+6
**Competing as individual