Trio of Cavaliers Earn All-ACC Accolades, Sargent Honored

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. – The Virginia trio of Paul Chang, Ben James and Bryan Lee each earned a spot on the 2025 All-Atlantic Coast Conference team on Tuesday (June 10). Tony Markel Family Men’s Golf Head Coach, Bowen Sargent, was named the ACC Coach of the Year for the second time in his career.

Virginia, the 2025 ACC Champions, matched a school record with three All-ACC selections and was the only program with three selections on this year’s team. Sargent took home the ACC Coach of the Year honor for the first time since 2010.

Earlier this month, Sargent was named the 2025 Golf Pride Grips East Region Coach of the Year and was one of five finalists for the Dave Williams Award, annually bestowed on college golf’s National Coach of the Year. The 2024-25 Cavaliers were the National Runner-Up after making it to the NCAA Championship match in Carlsbad, Calif. Virginia was the only program in the country to reach the match play portion of NCAA Championships in each of the last three seasons. UVA earned its 17th consecutive trip to NCAA Regionals by winning the program’s first ever ACC Championship in Bowling Green, Ky.

In his just second year with the program, Chang has now earned an honorable mention All-America distinction from the Golf Coaches Association of America (GCAA) and All-ACC accolades in the same week. Chang was UVA’s hottest golfer down the stretch, taking home medalist honors at the NCAA Reno Regional, with a 10-under 206. He became just the second Cavalier in program history to win an individual NCAA Regional title. Chang also went 4-1 in match play competition that included two wins at ACC Championships.

James is an All-ACC selection for the third-consecutive year, joining former Cavaliers Ben Kohles (2010-12), Denny McCarthy (2012-15), Derek Bard (2015-17) and Simon Cooke (1994-96) as the only Cavaliers to be recognized three times by the ACC. James was also honored as a First Team All-American by the GCAA and Golfweek for the third-straight season. He played in 11 tournaments for the Cavaliers in 2024 and finished in the top-10 in seven of them. In September he earned ACC Golfer of the Month after winning the Valero Texas Collegiate which earned him an exemption onto the PGA Tour’s Valero Texas Open. He is slated to play in the 2025 U.S. Open at Oakmont and the John Deere Classic July 3-6 in Silvis, Ill.

Lee makes his second-straight appearance on the All-ACC team after being listed on the 2023-24 team. He also earned a spot on the 2024-25 PING East All-Region team for the second time. At ACC Championships, Lee was the opening round leader after shooting a 5-under, 67 and finished T-6 in individual competition. He served as the anchor for all three match play rounds at ACC Championship, winning his semifinal match on the 21st hole to defeat Clemson and rallied to win four of his last five holes to clinch UVA’s first ever ACC Championship on the 18th hole. Lee will make is PGA Tour debut when he plays at the U.S. Open later this week.

The three All-ACC selections match the 2012 squad comprised of Ben Kohles, Ben Rusch and Denny McCarthy for the most in program history.

2025 ACC Men’s Golf Player of the Year

David Ford, North Carolina

2025 ACC Men’s Golf Freshman of the Year

Albert Hansson, Georgia Tech

2025 ACC Men’s Golf Coach of the Year

Bowen Sargent, Virginia

2025 All-ACC Men’s Golf Team

Bryan Kim, Duke

Luke Clanton, Florida State

Tyler Weaver, Florida State

Benjamin Reuter, Georgia Tech

Sebastian Moss, Louisville

David Ford, North Carolina

Nick Mathews, NC State

Jacob Modleski, Notre Dame

Zach Kingsland, SMU

William Sides, SMU

Nathan Wang, Stanford

Paul Chang, Virginia

Ben James, Virginia

Bryan Lee, Virginia

Scott Kennon, Wake Forest

Marshall Meisel, Wake Forest